Burst watermain cuts supply to homes in four Newlands streets

January 27, 2021

Wellington.Scoop
Another watermain has burst in Wellington – this one in Newlands.

Wellington Water reports:

Our team responded to a watermain burst at Stewart Drive, Newlands at 4am this morning.

The burst has affected residents on Stewart Drive, Padnell Street, Pritchard Street and Loasby Crescent.

At 9am, more information:

A water tanker will be on site located between Batchelor and Padnell Street shortly, supplying temporary water to affected residents.

Service is expected to be restored to the area in 3-4 hours.

