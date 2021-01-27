Burst watermain cuts supply to homes in four Newlands streets
Wellington.Scoop
Another watermain has burst in Wellington – this one in Newlands.
Wellington Water reports:
Our team responded to a watermain burst at Stewart Drive, Newlands at 4am this morning.
The burst has affected residents on Stewart Drive, Padnell Street, Pritchard Street and Loasby Crescent.
At 9am, more information:
A water tanker will be on site located between Batchelor and Padnell Street shortly, supplying temporary water to affected residents.
Service is expected to be restored to the area in 3-4 hours.