Paul Conway appointed BNZ Chief Economist

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced Paul Conway as its new Chief Economist. BNZ Chief Financial Officer, Peter MacGillivray, says, “Paul breaks the mould of the traditional bank economist who typically focus on house prices, interest rates, and the state of the business cycle.

“While these issues are important, Paul’s focus as BNZ’s Chief Economist will be on the potential to improve productivity and wellbeing in New Zealand through digital transformation.

“Having spent seven years at the Productivity Commission, and with his recent work at BNZ on our half-yearly Wellbeing Report and our digital transformation report Connected New Zealand, Paul is uniquely placed to analyse these important shifts and their potential to lift New Zealand’s economic performance,” says MacGillivray.

Paul Conway says, “I am absolutely thrilled to be BNZ’s new Chief Economist and I’m excited by the potential of taking this role in a new direction that adds to BNZ’s already impressive economics capability.

“COVID-19 presents us with a unique opportunity to build a more productive economy that delivers better outcomes for all New Zealanders, and it’s the right time to change the direction of this role and embrace these new opportunities and challenges.

“A strong focus on how we can embed and maximise the benefits of digital technology will help us build stronger, more resilient businesses that deliver high-value products and services, create better jobs and enhance wellbeing,” he says.

He starts his role officially on 1 February 2021.

About Paul Conway:

Paul Conway previously spent seven years as the Director of Economics & Research at the New Zealand Productivity Commission. Much of Paul’s work at the Commission was focused on firm-level productivity and understanding the obstacles New Zealand businesses face in using technology to improve performance. Paul has extensive international experience and has previously worked at the OECD and with the World Bank. He has also worked at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

