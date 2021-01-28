Apology after more sewage discharged into Titahi Bay

Wellington.Scoop

More sewage was discharged into Titahi Bay on Wednesday last week.

And the DomPost reports that Wellington Water is unhappy it took Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant operators 36 hours to tell it that “un-disinfected wastewater” had been partially discharged into Tītahi Bay.

A power surge saw the plant’s ultra-violet (UV) treatment system go offline at 9.30pm on January 20, for 11 hours.

While the outage was fixed at 8.30am the next day, Wellington Water wasn’t told by operator Veolia until Friday afternoon.

The council-owned water services company said the delay was due “in part to Veolia needing to determine when the UV system faulted and the notification process not being followed in a timely manner”.

“Wellington Water sincerely apologises to the Porirua community for our failure to live up to their, and our, expectations in regard to the protection of public health and the environment,” it said.

The DomPost says the notification didn’t come quickly enough for beach users including Tītahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club members, who were carrying out high wave training with children on Thursday.