Broken water main creates geyser in Aro Street

Wellington Water has another problem to fix – this time, a burst water main in Aro Street.

The water main burst about 4pm, sending up a geyser which the DomPost reported was 20 metres high.

The burst main in Aro Valley pic.twitter.com/vAgyUJnEN2 — Joel MacManus (@JoelMacManus) January 28, 2021

Wellington Water isn’t saying much about the burst water main.

Its website has one line of information saying “a number of properties have been affected.”

Then there was one tweet at 4.40 which said

Crews are onsite and have isolated the broken main. There is no loss of service to customers within the catchment area. Traffic management is being put in place to make it safe, then the team will make the repairs.

Seven hours later, nothing more.

Burst pipe currently in Aro Valley, Wellington. Also featuring one very brave cyclist. pic.twitter.com/l3rPLpoF8O — Abbey Wakefield (@Beywake) January 28, 2021

There’s also no new information about the burst wastewater main in the CBD. Repairs continued for a fourth day today, with no progress reported by Wellington Water.

Columnist Dave Armstrong had more to say than the semi-silent council company. He tweeted: