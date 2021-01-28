Wellington Scoop
Broken water main creates geyser in Aro Street

Wellington Water has another problem to fix – this time, a burst water main in Aro Street.

The water main burst about 4pm, sending up a geyser which the DomPost reported was 20 metres high.

Wellington Water isn’t saying much about the burst water main.

Its website has one line of information saying “a number of properties have been affected.”

Then there was one tweet at 4.40 which said

Crews are onsite and have isolated the broken main. There is no loss of service to customers within the catchment area. Traffic management is being put in place to make it safe, then the team will make the repairs.

Seven hours later, nothing more.

There’s also no new information about the burst wastewater main in the CBD. Repairs continued for a fourth day today, with no progress reported by Wellington Water.

Columnist Dave Armstrong had more to say than the semi-silent council company. He tweeted:

The 2nd day of the Wellington Water Geyser Festival has been a massive success. Slow and Sludgy is captivating waterfront crowds while the Te Aro Gusher is turning a sleepy valley into the Venice of the South. Watch out for a big surprise on Day 3 somewhere near you.

