VUW’s wrong priorities

by Hugh Rennie

During last year there were a number of reports from Victoria University of extreme examples of managerial action which were being pushed back by the government, students, and even on one occasion the University Council.

VUW management’s attempt to draw down wage subsidies was rejected by the government; a demand to staff for “voluntary” pay cuts was withdrawn under direction; students defeated VUW’s bizarre and unlawful attempt to charge them for accommodation they could not occupy; and the Council required the withdrawal of a VUW management scheme for radical changes in academic structure.

The professional body for university staff (TEU) became more active in opposition and took constructive actions – it is still doing so.

VUW’s claim to be fully prepared to teach online proved wrong, with initially only one minor topic “live”. Yet in 2019 when the Chancellor was asked about an Australian research paper on the vulnerability of universities to a loss of overseas students he claimed that VUW knew of that risk and had it under management. To be fair, neither that paper nor many other people anticipated a 2020 pandemic. But the paper’s main point proved prophetic.

In 2021, VUW management is again looking to staff for cost reductions. It has not yet abandoned its aim to “save” the Business School through forcing a merger with the Law School, an action which would severely damage the latter and do nothing for the former.

It is continuing its “name change by stealth” strategy, with new signage based on “Wellington” and its self-adopted Maori name (which has displaced the honoured wananga status previously gifted to it by iwi). There have been some absurd results. For example, in the Wellington Yellow Pages, the sole reference to VUW is a single line listing starting with Te Herenga Waka!

Google Translate still struggles with this phrase (it used to offer “car rental agency” – currently it offers “traffic jams”); the more reliable translation from the Maori Online Dictionary “place where a canoe is tied up, mooring, marina” lacks any claim to wananga status.

There are other name initiatives which VUW has started to take.

Its main Facebook page is not accessible and the name “Te Herenga Waka – Wellington University” has started to appear.

Its Twitter account has been renamed Wellington Uni. This has caused both mirth and dismay as it mis-spells University as “Univeristy”.

It applied in December, through an agent, for consents from the Wellington City Council on a non-notified basis to re-name its Business School (Rutherford House) campus.

In relation to the last of these, the City Council may yet require it to be notified for public submissions and Councillor Nicola Young has called for this to be done. Views may vary on how useful this is, but if you wants to support that call you can do so by an immediate email to request to have the consent notified – email planning@wcc.govt.nz and use the reference: #SR-94990.

Making cuts in academic pay and services while spending what must now be millions of dollars on signage and illiterate name changes (in trying to evade Parliament’s unanimous 2019 action to stop this) is plain evidence that VUW’s management has its priorities and its objectives wrong, persistently and seriously so.

The government and Minister hold the power to appoint a Commissioner in place of the University Council, and Parliament has the power to enact new statutes for universities (as it did last year in the technical institute sector). You may consider that the time has come where one or both action is unavoidable if VUW is to be saved. If so, VUW management has brought this on itself.