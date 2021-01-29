Health and safety at risk in Titahi Bay

by Michelle Laurenson

Wellington Water has been showing a blatant disregard for public health and safety in Titahi Bay.

It is disingenuous for Wellington Water to apologise to the public whilst blaming their operators for a mess they are responsible for.

Wellington Water were notified by their operators of the recent plant malfunction that caused untreated sewage to spill into Titahi Bay beach for 11 hours. And they were aware of this contamination but due to staff being on annual leave, their strategic communication protocol was not followed through.

Operators and management must immediately notify, as this is a legal requirement and condition of consent WGN33805 (allowing discharge of wastewater into coastal waters).

Wellington Water is legally bound by the wastewater discharge consent to immediately erect signage on the beach and to notify the public. But the public were not notified for two days and then only a few select groups were emailed. Yet any burst pipe in Wellington is immediately advised on Wellington Water’s Facebook page. The Titahi Bay community have repeatedly asked for notifications to be issued via Facebook as this is the way to reach the most people.

Wellington Water must monitor and sample all discharges, which is also a requirement of the consent and part of the Recreational Bathing Water Programme. They have three different versions for when they sample in summertime. Version 1 is weekly from Nov-Dec, version 2 is weekly Nov-Feb and version three is weekly Nov-March (Long Term Plan 2018-2038, pg. 83).

Only Version 3 aligns with requirements for the Titahi Bay Surf Life-saving club and the protection of people at the beach in summertime from Nov-March.

This chaotic approach to sampling for faecal content and continued breach of notification after treatment plant discharge is a blatant disregard for public health and safety.

In 2018 the Office of the Auditor General and in 2020 Audit NZ investigated and reported that Wellington Water were found to have significant issues with performance measures.

The Wellington Water Committee is supposed to hold Wellington Water to account. They oversee the budget and performance of Wellington Water. This committee is comprised of representatives from six councils: Porirua, Wellington, Lower and Upper Hutt, South Wairarapa and Regional.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker and Regional Cr Jenny Brash recently chastised Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy for his concerns about Wellington Water for their fancy reports and under-performance. Regional Council chair Daran Ponter also joined Mayor Guppy in pointing out that Wellington Water had spent over $350,000 on PR.

It would seem that Wellington Water are not being held to account by their six employers. They are paid handsomely to spend up large on propaganda to convince the public they are doing a great job, when in reality their lack of investment and project management for many years is now causing catastrophic customer and environmental impact and putting public health and safety at risk.

Michelle Laurenson is a member of the Titahi Bay Residents Association and Your Bay Your Say.