Wellington Scoop
Network

Silverstream man charged with thefts from cars in Upper Hutt

January 29, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Hutt Valley Police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old man following a search warrant at a property in Silverstream.

This arrest followed a number of vehicles being broken into in private and public parking areas.

The man will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Police reassure Upper Hutt residents that they continue to investigate a number of dishonesty offences, however offending has lowered dramatically following recent arrests.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: