Silverstream man charged with thefts from cars in Upper Hutt

News from NZ Police

Hutt Valley Police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old man following a search warrant at a property in Silverstream.

This arrest followed a number of vehicles being broken into in private and public parking areas.

The man will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Police reassure Upper Hutt residents that they continue to investigate a number of dishonesty offences, however offending has lowered dramatically following recent arrests.