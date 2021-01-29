Water outages in Island Bay, Wainui and Belmont

Wellington.Scoop

There were more water problems in three more areas today.

In Island Bay, a water main burst in Derwent Street and the supply was also cut off for Southern Cross Crescent and a section of Severn Street – a total of about twenty houses. Workers from Wellington Water aimed to first reduce the shutdown and then to repair the main. The repairs were completed at 5.20pm.

There were also water outages in Hamstead Street in Wainuiomata and Hill Road in Lower Hutt’s Belmont, where sixty houses were without water for several hours.

In Stokes Valley, because of what Wellington Water was calling “third party damage to a 600mm wastewater pipe,” wastewater was escaping from the pipe but being contained within the contractor’s work site. Pumps were arranged to help control flows to allow repairs to take place.

The DomPost reports that debris and silt from yesterday’s burst watermain in Aro Street made its way through the stormwater network down to the Te Aro Culvert and had been discharged at the Taranaki diving platform, creating a plume in the harbour.

“As the drinking water main has been shut down and repairs underway, the plume has dissipated with our service crews installing environmental controls to prevent any further silt or debris discharge into the harbour from the construction site,” said Wellington Water.