Water company wants a project manager to deal with leaks

Wellington Water is advertising a new position for a project manager “with an interest in water.” The job title is: Project Manager – Water safety & Leakage. So there’ll be plenty to do.

The new job is, however, only for a fixed term till the end of March next year. Perhaps Wellington Water is hoping that all the leaks will have been fixed by then.

Here’s the job description:

This newly created position for a Project Manager – Water Safety and Leakage Management (Fixed-term) sits within the Network Development and Delivery group. The purpose of this role is to manage the delivery projects within the Strategic Priority Sustainable Water and the Water Reform work streams within the Water Reform Stimulus Programme.

You will be responsible for managing the delivery of work and ensuring there is seamless interaction across all the functions, as well as managing the relationship with stakeholders. A key aspect of the role will be to work collaboratively across an organisation, building trust, assuring delivery and providing effective communications.

To be successful in this busy role, you will be highly skilled in:

Planning, organising and managing projects, delivering projects on schedule while meeting all project and workstream objectives.

Ensuring outputs and outcomes from projects and the workstreams are of the appropriate quality, are on time and are delivered in accordance with workstream plans.

Supporting workstream managers with the adequate resourcing of each project, including identification and procurement of any external contractors.

Building and maintaining excellent working relationships with the programme delivery team, Senior Leadership Team members and other key stakeholders.

Collaboration – you will understand what it takes to bring people together to achieve high level results.

Managing the project budget, monitoring expenditure.

Understanding the detail while focusing on the big picture.

Managing communications both internal and external.

Mitigating and managing risks to successful outcome.

Building strong partnerships with stakeholders, so they feel well informed and have a high level of trust.

The ability to thrive in a busy and fast paced environment.

Ideally you will have a Project Management and tertiary qualification. You will hold a current NZ drivers’ license and have an interest in water, and a passion for the betterment of the Wellington region.

It’s an exciting time to join our organisation. We have some big aspirations to become an innovative centre of excellence for the management of three waters in the region. Your personal and professional growth will be encouraged, and you will work alongside likeminded people who are passionate about their work and have a strong sense of purpose for the region and its councils.

Working for Wellington Water puts you at the front line of looking after our most precious assets: water, human health and welfare, and the environment.