CPR criticises Harcourt’s support for horse racing at Trentham

Media release from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

Harcourts Real Estate’s support of the Wellington Cup demonstrates they are a major sponsor of animal cruelty and gambling problems, which flies in the face of the core values of their charitable arm – “people first, doing the right thing, and being courageous”.

Harcourts Foundation have been supporting charities since 2008; they state that they change lives and make dreams come true, and we are certain that this is the case for many individuals and businesses, but that should never give a free pass to also support industries whose very foundations are based on abuse and suffering.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson, Frances Baker stated: “Corporate social responsibility is for progressive business models to contribute to the well-being of communities, but what about non-human animals?”

“Harcourts Foundation sponsor Wellington Racing Club, a club that will sell you the facade of glamour, whilst betting on innocent sentient beings that are forced to run for their lives, suffering from injuries or even dying horrifically on track for people’s entertainment.”

“Horse racing is considered 21st century legalised cruelty and it is losing its social licence. So much so, it has been on a financial decline for many years, relying on a bailout to recover from the Racing Industry Transition Agency’s $45 million debt.”

The Treasury’s regulatory impact statement on racing industry reforms funded by taxpayers recognises that generational change, the loss of social license and competition from other forms of entertainment, are behind the decline of the racing industry.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses tried to reach out to Harcourts to discuss the negative impacts of horse racing but their request was rejected by the managing director.

“Despite providing information and resources to help educate and highlight the plight of a racehorse, they would rather turn a blind eye and continue supporting a so-called ‘sport’ that belongs in the history books.”

“Just because Harcourts have supported Wellington Racing Club for nearly 140 years does not mean it needs to continue, just like the other once accepted practices that have taken place in the past and are now strongly frowned upon such as the use of animals in circuses, rodeos and aquariums.”

“Last year, Park Rangers were shocked to discover their drinks were being stocked at Wellington Racing Club (an error made by their wholesale distributor) and stated, ‘We are not, and will not ever sponsor any event that is associated with animal racing’, turning down the offer of having their drinks supplied and promoted as part of the one of the club’s promotional deals for a special event.”

“Also, back in 2019 we approached a well-known company and advised them about what they were contributing to, they then cancelled their contract with Wellington Racing Club, another sign that the world is changing. Perhaps it’s time for Harcourts to reassess what they should be supporting and instead support cruelty free events instead” Ms Baker said.