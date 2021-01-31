SIX60 Sell Out Bowl Of Brooklands

Press Release – Six60

“Right Now SIX60 could claim to be the biggest live band on the planet. Their success of their shows will give hope to musicians around the world that concerts will resume one day.” Mark Savage – BBC

SIX60 has done it again. In another massive achievement, the band played to their third sell out crowd, this time at Taranaki’s picturesque outdoor venue Bowl of Brooklands. After playing three shows around Aotearoa’s regions, the band is now moving into larger cities. Sell out shows in Waitangi, Hasting and New Plymouth have brought a great infusion of tourism where local businesses have thrived with the influx of kiwi’s rolling into town. The next three stops in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton are expected to impress further as concert attendances soar. Sky Stadium with over 30k tickets sold and growing daily is on pace to the largest show in the world right now.

The SATURDAYS tour has received widespread international media attention and recognition citing that SIX60 is an anomaly in the world touring circuit right now.

As well as BBC News, Matiu Walters also appeared on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and during the interview voiced how thankful the band are to be playing these shows. “We felt really fortunate we didn’t want the rest of the world to shut down for us to be able to do this, but look, we are lucky. We had some great leadership and we did what we had to do”

The Bowl of Brooklands show kicked off with rock/hip hop band Valkyrie, then indie-pop act Foley. Ladi6 got the crowd moving when she hit the stage with her band and dancers, before Shapeshifter erupted onto the stage performing their epic catalogue of dance frenzied hits.

SIX60 brought an extremely special show to New Plymouth. Opening with live standout ‘Forever’ the band immediately implored the audience to sing along in chorus throughout the entire show. Drax Project once again made the trip and joined SIX60 on stage to perform mega-hit ‘Catching Feelings’. Unreleased single ‘All She Wrote’ is fast becoming a secret fan favourite. Kapa Haka Ngā Waihotanga were incredible during the performances of ‘Sundown’ and final song ‘Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō/ Don’t Forget Your Roots’.

Tickets for remaining SIX60 SATURDAYS shows are on sale now but will sell out! Fans are encouraged to come along and be part of the magic.

SIX60 SATURDAYS

NEW ZEALAND

FEB 2021

Presented by Eccles Entertainment

Saturday 6 February

Hagley Park | Christchurch, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, Broods and Maimoa

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538 Saturday 13 February

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, JessB and Aacacia

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538 Saturday 27 February

Claudelands Oval | Hamilton, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url