Man arrested after running in front of racing horses at Trentham

January 31, 2021

Report from RNZ
Police have arrested and charged a man with criminal nuisance, after a spectator ran onto the race track during Wellington Cup Day yesterday.

Video on social media shows a man jumping the fence at the Trentham Racecourse, and standing in the middle of the track as jockeys had to steer their horses around him.

There were no injuries, but racing broadcaster Aidan Rodley called the spectator an idiot who is lucky to be alive.

Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested, and has been charged with criminal nuisance for doing an act endangering public safety.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday.

