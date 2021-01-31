Woman injured by hit and run driver in Taita; police seek grey Mitsubishi

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking sightings of a grey Mitsubishi Diamente believed to have been involved in a hit and run in Taita on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report at 12.10pm that a woman had been hit by a car on High Street.

The woman was taken to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Immediate work was undertaken to locate the vehicle, including reviewing CCTV cameras in the area. Further CCTV is still to be obtained.

We believe the vehicle may be missing a left front fog light surround and have a broken windscreen.

Enquiries are ongoing and we encourage the driver to report to their nearest Police Station.

Any members of the public who recognise the vehicle or have any information regarding the crash are urged to contact us on 105, quoting file number P045322349.