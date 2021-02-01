Wellington Scoop
Investigation of racial abuse during cricket in Naenae

Cricket Wellington have launched an investigation into racial abuse incident after a premier club match was abandoned over the weekend.

The match between Victoria University and Naenae was abandoned when the University players refused to resume play following a break at Naenae Park after one of their batsmen was abused by a Naenae player when he was dismissed.

Cricket Wellington chief executive Cam Mitchell confirmed it had been made aware of “of a serious incident of racism” in a club match at the weekend.

“CW takes incidents of racism and discrimination extremely seriously and has begun a thorough investigation into the incident and will release the results of the investigation in due course,” he said.

It’s the second complaint of racial abuse in cricket in the past week. The Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association is investigating a complaint involving racist, homophohic and sexist slurs during a secondary schools’ match in Hastings last week.

