Stolen shotgun connected with murder in Karori, say Police

Wellington Police are seeking information on a firearm recovered during the course of the investigation into the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori in December.

Police believe the firearm, a long barrelled Breda Brescia semi-automatic shotgun with detailed engravings, may have been stolen and would like to locate its legitimate owner.

It has a serial number of 14326 and has ‘Sportco’ printed on the base of the stock.

Anyone who has information on the original owner of this firearm is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

Wellington.Scoop – January 26

A Masterton woman has been charged with the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori in December. She appeared in the Wellington District Court today and was remanded until a February date in the High Court. The woman had previously faced a charge of assaulting Tongia with a knife. She is now charged with murdering Tongia with a firearm.

News from NZ Police – January 22

Police have charged a second woman with the murder of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December. The 24-year-old is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Tuesday.

“This is the third arrest we have made in relation to the death of Mr Tongia, and while the primary offenders have now been charged, I am confident it won’t be the last,” says Wellington Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur. “I want to acknowledge the investigation team who worked tirelessly on this very complex case, and commend them on their professionalism and dedication to holding those involved to account.

“They worked long hours and took valuable time away from family throughout the holiday period to ensure justice was done for Rau Tongia,” said Detective Inspector Harpur.