Our unstoppable bike boom
Photo by Bennett and Slater via twitter
by Patrick Morgan of Cycle Wellington
There’s no doubt that cycling is on the up. Wellingtonians are biking more and more, with numbers doubling in the past decade. E-bikes flatten hills, defeat headwinds, and help you go further. For those who don’t mind getting a work-out, low gears make every hill possible.
Volunteers are digging mountain bike trails all over the place. Most buses have bike racks, and you can take your bike on trains and ferries at no cost. Cycle Trails are popular as domestic tourism booms.
Bikes mean business. Bike shops did a roaring trade during 2020 as people rediscovered cycling. A hot item is a cargo bike that can haul your kids and groceries. Families are getting rid of cars and making more trips by bike.
People of all ages love the convenience, speed, affordability and sheer joy of riding bikes.
In response, Wellington has been building bike lanes, adding bike parking, setting safe speed limits and supporting programmes like Bikes in Schools that get more kids riding, more often. Employers are installing secure bike parking and encouraging staff and customers to use bikes.
Are we moving fast enough and getting it right first time? Hell no, but momentum is building faster than a biker zooming down Brooklyn hill.
However, I accept that change is hard, and scepticism endures. But luckily, opponents of cycling are running out of excuses.
That’s why the Government, councils, and businesses are investing in cycling like never before. The Climate Change Commission has called for the doubling of cycling by 2035. I reckon we need to be more ambitious, to realise the carbon-crushing potential of cycling.
If you want to get on your bike, help is at hand.
Yesterday marked the start of Bike Month, where you can log your rides at the Aotearoa Bike Challenge and win stuff by competing against your friends and workmates.
Need to sharpen your skills? Take a free Pedal Ready course.
Want your kids to ride more? Visit a school with a Bikes in Schools track , or explore the great trails in our region like the Remutaka Cycle Trail, Makara Peak, Te Ara Whareroa, Te Ara Tawa, or the Hutt River Trail.
More and more people are embracing the joy and freedom as we bike to the future.
“Get on your bikes and ride!” – Freddie Mercury
Good article Patrick. I use a lot of Public transport so will be happy once that improves.
I have never been a cyclist. And am not likely to be, in everyday life. But I believe electric motorcycles are coming that would tempt me. It’s not about change but everyone choosing their own method to get around and reduce emissions.I am still not convinced about the growth of cycling as I see very few people on cycleways even on a holiday. I am not against cycling but the cost has to match the supposed growth.
Thanks Patrick, for the positive attitude and your contribution to cycling in Wellington. It’s great to see the progress being made. More and more people are cycling and the amount of ebikes I see on the roads has exploded. My work provides excellent bike parking facilities, including charging of ebikes, and on most days they are fully utilised.
I don’t understand the polarisation around ‘cycling’. If you don’t want to cycle, then don’t. But for those who do, build the infrastructure and it will at the same time speed up those who want to drive, win win. The biggest impediment for cycling is not the weather or hills, those are easily overcome. Instead it is a lack of infrastructure (people want to feel safe while cycling).
Hello Claire. Electric motorbikes are great – silent and efficient. So are motor scooters – they need very very little petrol. But both, like bikes, without dedicated lanes, are exposed to dangerous traffic. So far the only dedicated ways for personal movement are roads and footpaths (but even the latter is being eroded).
Bikes are only part of a climate change and mobility solution. (E-cars are not – for several reasons.)
It is our attitude that is the problem. What is urgent and what do we value most? At present it is being symbiotically attached to cars. Did our Covid Lockdown experience teach us nothing about our environment, climate change, how we move around our city and what needs to change?
Ms Green: motorbike riders don’t need lanes, the idea is to have the power to get out of the way. Scooters are a bit underpowered but the 100CC ones are great.
The UK will stop making petrol cars in 2035 and also Europe and Japan. It will then be difficult to get them. During lock down, emissions dropped by 40% as fewer cars were on the road. Cycles are fine for those who enthuse over them. But are not going to be universal.
If only more cyclists would use the cycleways the Council has built instead of using the road. Almost every day I see cyclists on Oriental Parade instead of on the cyclepath.