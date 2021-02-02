Our unstoppable bike boom



Photo by Bennett and Slater via twitter

by Patrick Morgan of Cycle Wellington

There’s no doubt that cycling is on the up. Wellingtonians are biking more and more, with numbers doubling in the past decade. E-bikes flatten hills, defeat headwinds, and help you go further. For those who don’t mind getting a work-out, low gears make every hill possible.

Volunteers are digging mountain bike trails all over the place. Most buses have bike racks, and you can take your bike on trains and ferries at no cost. Cycle Trails are popular as domestic tourism booms.

Bikes mean business. Bike shops did a roaring trade during 2020 as people rediscovered cycling. A hot item is a cargo bike that can haul your kids and groceries. Families are getting rid of cars and making more trips by bike.

People of all ages love the convenience, speed, affordability and sheer joy of riding bikes.

In response, Wellington has been building bike lanes, adding bike parking, setting safe speed limits and supporting programmes like Bikes in Schools that get more kids riding, more often. Employers are installing secure bike parking and encouraging staff and customers to use bikes.

Are we moving fast enough and getting it right first time? Hell no, but momentum is building faster than a biker zooming down Brooklyn hill.

However, I accept that change is hard, and scepticism endures. But luckily, opponents of cycling are running out of excuses.

That’s why the Government, councils, and businesses are investing in cycling like never before. The Climate Change Commission has called for the doubling of cycling by 2035. I reckon we need to be more ambitious, to realise the carbon-crushing potential of cycling.

If you want to get on your bike, help is at hand.

Yesterday marked the start of Bike Month, where you can log your rides at the Aotearoa Bike Challenge and win stuff by competing against your friends and workmates.

Need to sharpen your skills? Take a free Pedal Ready course.

Want your kids to ride more? Visit a school with a Bikes in Schools track , or explore the great trails in our region like the Remutaka Cycle Trail, Makara Peak, Te Ara Whareroa, Te Ara Tawa, or the Hutt River Trail.

More and more people are embracing the joy and freedom as we bike to the future.

“Get on your bikes and ride!” – Freddie Mercury

