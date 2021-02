News from NZ Police

The man involved in an incident at Eastbourne on Saturday has died as the result of a medical event that occurred while he was surfing.

He was Matthew Conrad Hayes, aged 43, of Lower Hutt.

Mr Hayes’ family wish to thank emergency services for their efforts.

The DomPost reports that he was a father-of-two who suffered a brain aneurysm while surfing.

