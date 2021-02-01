Dame Margaret Bazley leaving Wairarapa economic strategy group

News from LDR

Dame Margaret Bazley is to step down as chair of the Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy [WEDS] governance group after two years at the helm. Dame Margaret, 83, will be replaced by Adrienne Young-Cooper, chair of Auckland Transport and the Queenstown Airport Corporation’s boards.

WEDS, established in late 2018, supports Wairarapa economic growth initiatives.

The governance group includes the three Wairarapa mayors, the Wellington Regional Council’s chair, and iwi, business, and farming representatives.

Dame Margaret, the foundation chair of the governance group, said she leaves the role satisfied with WEDS’ progress so far. She said it had been “a challenging time, but I feel that we have achieved quite a bit.”

“We have been able to look at issues that are Wairarapa wide, not specific to a single council. And by standing together, we’ve been able to be much stronger in our approach, particularly to Government.”

The impact of Covid-19 highlighted the value of the WEDS organisation, she said.

“Having the governance group is marvellous for Wairarapa because it brought all the players around the table working together.”

Young-Cooper, who says Dame Margaret leaves very big shoes to fill, comes from an urban development and transport background, particularly of large organisations. She was chair of Housing NZ , and served on the board of NZTA. She divides her time between Auckland and the Wairarapa, owning a house in Martinborough.

“As well as being a beautiful and highly productive part of the country, Wairarapa is a microcosm of everything that is best about New Zealand.

“I am honoured to be able to become involved with such an important strategy for the community.”

Young-Cooper will take up the volunteer role next month.