What water meters can’t do

by Ray Chung

Since the release of the mayoral task force report, there’s been discussion on the possible installation of water meters in Wellington homes.

The Mayor’s Foreword to this report states:

“There is a need to significantly reduce our collective water use to protect the environment and delay or avoid the need for expensive new water storage facilities. Rapid population growth means the four cities are approaching water supply limits. Water consumption per capita and the level of network leakage are high, and leakage is often hard to detect. Consequently, the Taskforce concludes that water metering in time, should replace rates as the means of funding residential water supply. This would enable rapid location and addressing of leaks, encourage water harvesting and reuse, forestalling the need for expensive new water sources, and give an accurate picture of the actual levels of leakage in the drinking water system.”

The Taskforce recommends that the council should “rapidly progress the business case for universal residential ‘smart’ water meters across Wellington City” … and should “consult with ratepayers on the merits of these smart meters for reducing water loss and enabling more water-efficient behaviour…”

Mayor Foster states that this will assist in determining where the water leaks are and this will reduce the need for more water storage reservoirs. Other councillors are repeating the same mantra.

I wholeheartedly agree that everyone should have access to sufficient, healthy drinking water. What I do question however are the conclusions and recommendations that water meters will solve this fresh water issue.

Firstly, there’s the claim that Wellingtonians consume more than 200 litres of fresh water per day including losses and that this high level of water usage is putting the system under stress. What this report doesn’t state is that 25%-35% of this calculation is water lost from the system through leaks. This figure is calculated by measuring the water entering the system from source and dividing by the number of users. Now if they deducted the water losses from leaks of 25%-35%, this figure would be 130-150 litres per day. A significant reduction!

As further justification for water meters, the Task Force states:

“It is not possible to identify leaks on private property, or to provide customers with information on their specific water consumption to support their desire to change their water use behaviour without water metering. The information provided by these meters can also help to more rapidly identify leaks in the network. The Taskforce supports the conclusion of the recently completed economic case that has identified the use of ‘smart’ meters with remote meter reading capability as delivering overall economic, environmental, customer and operational benefits and the proposal to move forward with the development of a detailed business case. The WWL Shareholders Committee has agreed to progress the business case to the next stage and will be supporting Councils in the region to consult with their communities about the proposals in future”

My previous occupation was the Business Development Manager for APAC and I worked on water projects in the Murray River in Australia, in addition to projects in Thailand, the Philippines and Japan together with my colleagues at Trimble Water. I’ve talked with them about Wellington’s water issues and they’ve told me there’s a water flow meter on every pump station where they use different types depending on the pipe diameter and the flow rate required.

The long and short of it is that installing water meters at residents’ properties will do diddly squat to locate leaks or save water. These meters will be installed on the street Toby and will measure the flow into that property. If the flow increases significantly over the normal usage, either an algorithm picks this up or they wait for the house owners to query this. If you divide the number of houses by the number of water mains pipes, it’s infinitesimally small. The Water utility already knows what sections of pipes are leaking and that’s how they estimate that 25-35% of water measured coming out at the reservoir pumping station is being lost in water mains leaks.

There’s no dissension that this issue is critical. But ratepayers need to know the full story and have all the information.

To reiterate, the task force report states that individual water meters will identify leaks. But in fact, the only possible water leakages that can be detected will be between the street Toby where the water meter will be and the house Toby or actually inside the inside plumbing. I had a leak between the two Tobys last year and replaced the mains pipe. These leaks were very obvious and any householder would see this very swiftly. The same for any pipes leaking within the house as the water would start seeping through the wall.

Much comment is made on identifying leaks as justification for installing meters but in my experience, the WCC and Wellington Water are abysmally slow at repairing reported leaks. I live in Broadmeadows where I walk the dogs around the neighbourhood twice daily and note when there are water leaks and report them. Four years ago, I noted a leak from the street Toby or pipe in Nalanda Crescent and reported it immediately as it was flowing across the footpath and very slippery and one of my neighbours slipped on it. This leak is still there. There have been workers looking at it and digging it up but it still hasn’t been repaired despite neighbours and my reporting it numerous times.

Last year, council staff reported in a briefing to councillors that they had $50 million in a jam jar that could be used to install water meters. Apart from being aghast that there are jam jars with such significant sums sitting around, in my opinion this money would be better used to repair the leaks in the water mains that would save millions of litres of lost water.

All pump stations are fitted with water meters and with Wellington having a hilly terrain, there will be numerous pump stations where it should be straightforward for Wellington Water to determine where water is leaking. That is, if the water meters in these pump stations are operational.

Leaked water from main pipes is not just a waste of water but it raises the water table causing issues and creates sinkholes where the ground is washed away causing the road to collapse.

There were water experts on this Mayoral Taskforce so I wonder why this was never brought up. Is there a faction which has other reasons to promote individual water meters?