Jill Day moves to establish Māori ward in Wellington

Report from RNZ

A Wellington City Councillor has filed a motion to establish a Māori ward for the city at the next election.

It comes just a day after the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta announced reforms to how wards are established.

The current law allows the decision of an elected council to be overturned by a local poll.

The motion was brought forward by Jill Day, the first Māori woman elected to the Wellington City Council.

“I’m thrilled that the mayor and majority of city councillors support the establishment of a Māori ward for the next council elections,” she said.

“We have already agreed that mana whenua will join us at our committee meetings and work is progressing with them to ensure this happens.

“This will continue alongside the establishment of a Māori ward in Wellington.”

The vote will take place on 2 March.