Sinkhole collapses on Jervois Quay; two traffic lanes closed
Wellington.Scoop
A sinkhole has closed two lanes on Jervois Quay.
Wellington Water says it is “investigating” the sinkhole. Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on the Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter Street.
The DomPost reports that a dozen workers and a sucker truck have been called.
At 3.10pm, Wellington Water said: Traffic management is in place and onsite. The crew will commence investigations once the mark up has been completed.
The collapse comes a week after an old wastewater main burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Streets, and a water main burst in Aro Street, sending a geyser high in the air.
Mark Mitchell nails the news photo once again! https://t.co/sO3bjGDMNx pic.twitter.com/DUu7Gvt3iq
— Georgina Campbell (@GeorgeKCampbell) February 3, 2021
Nothing quite like a sinkhole into the abyss to slow down the traffic.
I presume this is part of the grand LGWM plan for greening the Quays?
You’re assuming LGWM have a plan? You give them far too much credit