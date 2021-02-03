Sinkhole collapses on Jervois Quay; two traffic lanes closed

Wellington.Scoop

A sinkhole has closed two lanes on Jervois Quay.

Wellington Water says it is “investigating” the sinkhole. Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on the Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter Street.

The DomPost reports that a dozen workers and a sucker truck have been called.

At 3.10pm, Wellington Water said: Traffic management is in place and onsite. The crew will commence investigations once the mark up has been completed.

The collapse comes a week after an old wastewater main burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Streets, and a water main burst in Aro Street, sending a geyser high in the air.