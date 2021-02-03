Wellington Scoop
Network

Sinkhole collapses on Jervois Quay; two traffic lanes closed

February 3, 2021Business, Health, Latest Headlines, Police, Politics, PressRelease2 comments

Wellington.Scoop
A sinkhole has closed two lanes on Jervois Quay.

Wellington Water says it is “investigating” the sinkhole. Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on the Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter Street.

The DomPost reports that a dozen workers and a sucker truck have been called.

At 3.10pm, Wellington Water said: Traffic management is in place and onsite. The crew will commence investigations once the mark up has been completed.

The collapse comes a week after an old wastewater main burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Streets, and a water main burst in Aro Street, sending a geyser high in the air.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

2 comments:

  1. nemo, 3. February 2021, 14:48

    Nothing quite like a sinkhole into the abyss to slow down the traffic.
    I presume this is part of the grand LGWM plan for greening the Quays?

     
  2. Groggy, 3. February 2021, 15:40

    You’re assuming LGWM have a plan? You give them far too much credit

     

Write a comment: