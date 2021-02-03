Gas leak closes road at Greta Point for two hours

Wellington.Scoop

There was a gas leak on the road at Greta Point early this afternoon. As a result, Evans Bay Parade was closed for two hours from Rata Road southbound.

Metlink reported the leak, which it described as an explosion, at 1pm. It said number 24 buses were being diverted via the #2 route (Hataitai Village and the Bus Tunnel) in both directions.

At 3pm, Metlink said the road had been reopened, under stop-go controls which would delay the number 24 buses.

The NZ Herald reported that Wellington police were assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand in responding to the gas main that had been hit.

At 4pm, the Wellington City Council said the gas leak occurred as a result of investigations in preparation for the refurbishment of the Evans Bay retaining wall.

Powerco said the leak should be fixed by 6.30. It was understood to have been caused by a worker using a drill.