David Jones closing next year

February 3, 2021

Wellington department store David Jones is to close in May next year.

The store occupies the building on Lambton Quay that was formerly Kirkcaldie and Stains. It opened in mid 2016.

A David Jones spokesperson said the retailer’s Auckland store would stay open, and online offerings would be introduced in the second half of 2022.

The NZ Herald quotes Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford as saying that retail in Wellington is fragile. “There is a serious risk that the exit of David Jones will lead to a gutting of the CBD’s retail offering.”

  1. Nicola Willis, 3. February 2021, 18:24

    The closure of David Jones, a literal sinkhole, rotting pipes, a dire housing shortage. I love this city and its enormous potential. But we are at a precipice. Enough with the sideshows. Time to focus on the big issues: more housing, core infrastructure, backing enterprise. [via twitter]

     

