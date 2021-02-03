David Jones closing next year
Wellington.Scoop
Wellington department store David Jones is to close in May next year.
The store occupies the building on Lambton Quay that was formerly Kirkcaldie and Stains. It opened in mid 2016.
A David Jones spokesperson said the retailer’s Auckland store would stay open, and online offerings would be introduced in the second half of 2022.
The NZ Herald quotes Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford as saying that retail in Wellington is fragile. “There is a serious risk that the exit of David Jones will lead to a gutting of the CBD’s retail offering.”
David Jones’ closure is a big blow and will be hard to replace in Wellington CBD. With consumer spending down by 5% compared with 2019, the risk is more could follow.
Landlords will need to step up and help out retailers where they can.
— Justin Lester (@justin_lester) February 3, 2021
This will be a huge nail in the coffin for Lambton Quay in articular and downtown Wellington in general. I can only hope @MayorOfWelly is talking urgently with the Chamber of Commerce and Chris Wilkinson of First Retail Group to see what options can be encouraged.
— Chris Calvi-Freeman (@ChrisCalviFree) February 3, 2021
The closure of David Jones, a literal sinkhole, rotting pipes, a dire housing shortage. I love this city and its enormous potential. But we are at a precipice. Enough with the sideshows. Time to focus on the big issues: more housing, core infrastructure, backing enterprise. [via twitter]