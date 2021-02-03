David Jones closing next year

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington department store David Jones is to close in May next year.

The store occupies the building on Lambton Quay that was formerly Kirkcaldie and Stains. It opened in mid 2016.

A David Jones spokesperson said the retailer’s Auckland store would stay open, and online offerings would be introduced in the second half of 2022.

The NZ Herald quotes Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford as saying that retail in Wellington is fragile. “There is a serious risk that the exit of David Jones will lead to a gutting of the CBD’s retail offering.”

David Jones’ closure is a big blow and will be hard to replace in Wellington CBD. With consumer spending down by 5% compared with 2019, the risk is more could follow. Landlords will need to step up and help out retailers where they can. — Justin Lester (@justin_lester) February 3, 2021