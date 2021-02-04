Wellington Scoop
Update – Taita Hit And Run

February 4, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a crash where a car hit a pedestrian and left the scene in Taita on Saturday 30 January.He is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 11 February on charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to stop to ascertain injury.
Police would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and provided information on this investigation.
As the matter is now before the court Police will not be making further comment.

