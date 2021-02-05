Looking ahead – the next ten years

by Felicity Wong

The Wellington City Council is preparing to release its draft long term plan – budget for the next 10 years. Some early consultation with stakeholders and partners indicates the priorities Wellingtonians have for Council expenditure (“investment”).

Predictably the clear priority so far is to fix the pipes which frequently geyser in Wellington and for which accountability has yet to be taken. Yesterday’s announcement that an extra $40 million for pipe maintenance will be in the long term plan is a good start.

Residents’ next priority is affordable housing and modern public transport, along with an accessible city and the provision of libraries, halls and venues, and maintained parks and recreation areas. Good basic stuff on everyone’s “must have” list.

Infometrics Report

To set the scene for its expenditure plans, the Council recently commissioned an updated report (January 2021) from Infometrics about Wellington’s population, economy, and housing needs. The report has some sober reading about the macro economic outlook for New Zealand in light of COVID with unemployment to increase later this year and “ripple through communities”.

Nonetheless, the economic outlook for Wellington city is not so bad. The city provides most of the region’s jobs but the wider region provides much of the housing so any unemployment figures tend to show in the regional centres. This economic outlook is relevant for predicting migration post COVID, and the city’s future housing needs.

Migration, Infometrics reports, is the biggest factor in Wellington’s population growth. While net migration flows spiked in late 2019 and early 2020, they came to a standstill with closed borders. Infometrics nonetheless predicts an increased Wellington population of 26,200 by 2030, “assuming borders are fully open in 2022” based on an increase in Wellington’s population of 1% annually from 2025. That’s predicted on a labour market shortfall of jobs in Wellington pulling in migrants and assumes, what Infometrics calls, “positive work visa conditions”.

Over the past 20 years Wellington’s population has varied in annual increases of between 0.5% and 1.5%. Sustaining a 1% annual increase is based on Infometrics’s two assumptions: fully open borders in 2022 and “positive work visa conditions” for migrants. Is there room for doubt? Troubling is the data note in the council paper reporting Infometrics material noting “this does not take account of Covid, however.”

Housing Demand

Infometrics adds another factor into predicting housing demand – the shrinking size of households. Infometrics report a relatively large average household size of 2.5 in 2020 for Wellington given its larger population of 20-29 year olds (students and young professionals) who flat in groups. That offsets a general decline in household size, driven by increased life expectancy which means people are living independently for longer; an aging population which means older households make up an increasing share of city households; and a reduction in family size resulting from couples having children later, having fewer children or not having children at all. The decline in average household size means more homes are needed to house the same population.

Infometrics predicts that 1.2% of housing is additionally required annually in Wellington to meet both population growth and the trend to shrinking households, along with the shortfall already apparent.

Housing Value & Supply

Infometrics reports that housing is still overvalued relative to incomes. A fall in value is possible over the longer term given high levels of residential construction and the likelihood of rising mortgage rates, however the underlying shortage and the government’s desire to avoid falling house values mean Infometrics finds it “hard to see substantial decrease in house prices”.

The city’s under supply of houses, Infometrics reports, is related to “topographical and infrastructural constraints”. Infometrics believes it “won’t be solved overnight” and expects Wellington house prices to “outperform National house price growth” (be even more expensive) in the coming years.

There is however a reportedly big increase in housing supply currently being constructed. Consents peaked in 2019 and 2020 with several major new apartment buildings consented. Infometrics expects consents to average about 1,100 per year over coming years, reflecting the level of consenting in 2018, underpinned by strong population and employment growth. Even if household confidence were to “tank” in the coming year, Infometrics says this level is sustainable given housing shortfall and favourable credit conditions.

Infometrics predicts capacity for new dwellings “to increase on the back of the district plan review”. The uptake of this “additional zoned land” will be tempered by construction sector capacity and the cost of alternative development in the broader region. In short Infometrics expects a strong level of new dwelling construction in the city over the coming decade.

Space and Population

Space in Wellington has always been limited and population predictions consistently over generous. In 1965 Bill Sutch predicted Wellington’s regional population would be 600,000 in 2000, and include a Porirua population of 185,000, Ohariu Valley of 30,000, and Kapiti of 55,000. (It’s now only 445,000, 55,000, about 200, and 56,000 respectively). He was right about Kapiti but missed the mark for Porirua and Ohariu Valley.

Against that background Sutch said Wellington had to ration its limited space. He drew attention to the planned inner city motorway taking 75 acres of land between Thorndon and Mount Victoria, questioning that loss of “Wellington history” to serve the needs of only 250 acres of central city (bounded by Bowen St, The Terrace, Ghuznee St, Kent Tce and the waterfront).

This year the debate about space for housing will come to a head with the District Plan review especially given the priority expressed for the Council to achieve this through its long term plan. With the $billions needed for pipes there’s unlikely to be much investment in increasing the Council’s own housing stock, given the need for substantial investment to make its existing stock warm, dry and resilient, which it isn’t.

55 years ago Sutch predicted no room for manufacturing in Wellington, and only light services that required workers but not much floor space to remain; warehouses and storage would need to go around the airport or Aotea Quay; the merchant functions of Cable St could go elsewhere he said while Harbour and Council land could become a park with high quality hotels nearby. Oriental Bay would become high density residential and he predicted walking around the waterfront from there to the railway station.

His 1965 warning that an additional 30 acres of parking would be needed to accomodate the 40,000 cars expected to enter the city by motorway has been an ongoing challenge. Sutch’s prediction about getting cars out of the central shopping area is also now mooted. He called for mixed use with residential, shopping and offices together “ like in Europe”.

While many of Sutch’s predictions came to pass in terms of Wellington’s urban form, he didn’t get the population right in part because the predicted motorway linking Ohariu Valley to Aro St was effectively opposed, and the mass rapid transit link between Paremata and the Hutt Valley was not built.

We might question whether Infometrics has got its predictions right too recalling that StatsNZ has also predicted a lower population growth rate for Wellington. It’s important because the Council will use those figures to borrow more and spend on infrastructure and in its District Plan Review, planning for massive “upzoning” to accommodate the predicted increased population.

Rates and Social Licence

Folk who want affordable housing will expect the Council to “enable” it to be provided (by Kainga Ora or the private sector) through zoning. Without greenfield areas that means upzoning in existing suburbs and in the inner city, already Wellington’s largest suburb.

Caution is required. Expected population increase sets off the National Policy Statement on Urban Development which requires the Council to upzone our suburbs, placing even more “Wellington history” at risk.

Some Wellington Councillors say “sunlight and amenity cannot be guaranteed for existing home owners”. At the same time they will soon ask ratepayers for increased contributions. If ratepayers cannot rely on Councillors for their sunlight and amenity, and Council has mishandled stewardship of failing infrastructure, the social licence for Councillors to set rate increases will be in doubt.