EPA fast-tracks approval for cycleway between Wellington and Petone

Work will start this year on the cycle way and walkway between Wellington and Petone – the project got fast-tracked approval today from the Environmental Protection Authority.

Cycling advocates says they are over the moon about the decision – but are still fighting for safety improvements to Highway 2.

“This is a game-changer,” said Patrick Morgan from Cycling Action Network.

“After decades of delays, cyclists are overjoyed they will soon be able to ride a safe and attractive route between the Hutt and Wellington.

“There’s no doubt that cycling is booming, as more people discover the convenience and joy of riding a bike.”

“I predict properties in the Hutt will be more desirable once Te Ara Tupua is open.”

“We’re calling on Waka Kotahi NZTA to take action to make Highway 2 safer for people on bikes immediately. Until Te Ara Tupua is open, speeds should come down to cut traffic risks.”

