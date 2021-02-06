Great Harbour Way hails fast tracking for Te Ara Tupua

Press Release – Great Harbour Way

Trustees of the Te Aranaui o Pōneke, the Great Harbour Way, welcome the fast track, green light given to construct the “shovel-ready” seaside path between Ngaūraunga and Petone.

“Completion of this cylcing-walking path, Te Ara Tupua, will plug the biggest gap in Te Aranui o Pōneke,” said GHW chair Graeme Hall. “We have battled decades for this and to see we are now on the downhill slope for construction starting this year is a huge win for the region.”

“We congratulate Te Waka Kotahi on its excellent design that is a winner for ecology, active transport, recreation, heritage interpretation and storm protection.”

Former Mayor and trustee Celia Wade Brown said this section of the Great Harbour Way path will be transformational for commuters, walkers, runners, cyclists and wheelchair riders.

“It will remodel an ugly endurance trek into a path of pleasure beside our beautiful harbour.”

The project also makes the Wellington-Hutt Valley rail link more resilient to the effects of climate change.

Founder of the Great Harbour Way concept, Mary Varnham, says: “The Great Harbour Way will become a magnet to locals and domestic tourists alike. Cafes and businesses will benefit substantially.”

“Walking-cycling paths to Lower Hutt, the Remutaka Incline and the Wairarapa South Coast will help give Wellingtonians huge, new adventure, recreational and commuting opportunities.”

