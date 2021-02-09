Upper Hutt continues to develop Free Youth Employment Programme

Press Release – Upper Hutt City Council

The Upper Hutt City Council continues to partner with the Ministry of Social Development to empower young job-seekers to be involved in their community through meaningful employment and further study. A recent intake into its Youth Employment Programme celebrated their graduation at Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre in late January.

People aged between 18 and 24 who are accepted into the programme work through an eight-week intensive course, designed to develop skills and attitudes essential for the workplace.

There have been 26 participants across the last three intakes of the programme; 21 have since moved into tertiary education or a new job. Following completion of the programme, participants are supported through ongoing liaison with Council’s Youth Employment Advisor to continue the momentum for setting and achieving their training and employment goals.

“Put yourself out there. Take the opportunities given to you,” says Rongo Ngatai, a programme graduate. “You’d be missing out if you passed up the chance to get a First Aid Certificate, a Site Safe Passport, and licences—anywhere else you’d have to pay for it.”

Council is now interviewing new candidates for the next intake of the programme which is expected to begin on 22 February 2021. To find out more and to apply, go to upperhuttcity.com/YEP

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url