Spatial Plan: open letter to Gen Zero

Open letter from James Fraser to Generation Zero

Thank you for your invitation to submit against the airport expansion plan. Energy levels are low however, as I have been in recovery all summer from the hubbub of the Draft Spatial Plan, particularly your submission made to the City Council. At the time it filled me with shock and horror and I was taken aback by your refusal to debate the same, either over a coffee, or in a public forum.

I’m sorry I have been unable to get over it since. So please allow me, as a conservationist, to set out in this letter where in my opinion you lost the argument for a sustainable way forward for the Spatial Plan, with your dangerously naive submission full of misguided information.

Before that let’s begin with what we can agree on, such as greater accessibility to those with disabilities, support for Mana Whenua or urgent investment in The Three Waters. Who would not want more Affordable Housing.

But the cut and thrust of your submission for Te Whanganui-a-Tara could have been written for and by Developers with a Council on board desperate for revenue.

We can also all agree with your ‘High Asks’ at the beginning of your submission, but it goes downhill from there. The blame for the housing unaffordability crisis, lack of social cohesion and even disease is laid squarely on our treasured Character houses and existing ‘low maximum heights’ allowed in areas where ‘interesting and diverse’ people want to live. Ignored are the effects of macro economic policies, land banking by speculators and Waka Kotahi, Expensive building and Earthquake compliance costs and the long term effects of Covid in the city.

I whole heartedly support your submission to develop Adelaide Rd, but as there was a fabulous plan to do so put forward by the WCC in 2008, let’s ask why it hasn’t happened before we ‘Upzone’ other large areas of inner and outer suburbs to allow high rise apartment building.

You imply this will stop ‘gentrification’, and the flight of people to the Hutt Valley or Porirua, where you seem to be unaware, housing rents are even more expensive than Wellington City.

Wellington’s pre 1930’s housing stock is condemned as either ‘cold, damp and mouldy’ or owned by affluent members of society wholive in museums that represent Colonialism! Either way they are condemned.

Such a plan would forget that such character might be the golden goose that attracts people in the first place. At a stroke, land in these areas becomes more valuable than the dwellings, increasing prices further, removing any incentive to protect and improve the dwellings. As one who loves and treasures these houses, I took particular offence when your submission shamefully includes a image which you cited as ‘Dilapidated House’ deserving of demolition which at closer inspection deeper than a coat of paint, looks to be otherwise in good condition.

What happened to the 5 R’s of sustainability at Gen Zero? Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle? Before you condemn these homes please consider where these rare timbers of our ancient forests are likely to end up … in a unregulated landfill.

The high carbon cost of high rise development of concrete, steel and glass with expensive compliance demands seem to be forgotten. Concrete alone accounts for 8% of Global Co2 emissions and such large scale development is leading to environmental damage such as habitat loss by sand extraction.

Your submission also has a whiff of the politics of envy where you state that people do not want a backyard or need sunlight and should share green space in communal areas. Not for you the DIY tradition of getting ones hands dirty ‘doing up’ their homes, backyards and growing their own food, instead you will have us live in high rise sterile units with Body Corporates in shady wind tunnels.

I must here declare a conflict of interest. I happily grew up in a house built in 1893 and now live in one built in 1907. I fell for these timber houses as a nosey paper boy, where each residence on my round was a different and unique curiosity. Built on site by craftspeople and hand tools with the capacity to withstand earthquakes and weather over decades.

Forces beyond my control have made me asset rich but before you submit to handing over our communities to developers and speculators, please ask yourselves if we can trust our local authorities to deliver what you list as Nice To Have; good design, infrastructure, schools, and redress with Mana Whenua? If the Shelly Bay debacle is anything to go by I suggest we be very wary not to be sold out to profit driven Developers and a cash strapped council.

My appeal to you and others is to work together for a plan that works, under the current rules to develop sites already zoned multi storey and protect, repair and maintain what character and diversity we have left in our inner and outer suburbs.

Protect these communities. Campaign for more social or Co-ownership, rent controls and tax reform to stop land banking. Expose landlords who rent sub standard housing, Press Waka Kotahi to release land and buildings bought for roading immediately, for social housing.

As allies, we can definitely campaign against WIAL taking over public land set aside for education, housing and recreation, for car parking and aircraft.

Meanwhile please reconsider your submission on the Spatial Plan and try to treasure what is unique to Wellington. If you wish to get rid of it, what is your vision to replace it? Is it Dubai or Singapore? I would genuinely like to know.

