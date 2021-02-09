Wellington house prices up 21% in 12 months

News from Quotable Value New Zealand

The residential property market remains hot in the Wellington region, where QV’s latest house price index shows property prices have increased by 8.32% this quarter and a whopping 21.26% over the last 12 months.

The average house price across the region is $932,867 though the average value is obviously higher in Wellington City ($1,044,244), where house prices climbed 7.59% this quarter. The biggest gains, however, were in Porirua (10.49%), Hutt City (9.14%), and Upper Hutt (8.18%).

Senior consultant David Cornford said the Wellington market’s strong finish to 2020 had continued on through the early part of 2021. “There is an extreme shortage of property on the market right now and those properties that do get listed are selling quickly. In Lower Hutt, for instance, it takes around 20 days to sell, down from an average of 30 days or more.”

“In a rising market like we’re experiencing right now, home owners are more reluctant to place their property on the market as there is potential to miss out on future capital gains; this is one factor contributing to the low number of listings throughout the region.”

With strong buyer demand throughout the region, Mr Cornford said value increases would likely continue in the first quarter of 2021.

h2>Nelson/Tasman

Nelson has seen strong lifts in values over the past 12 months with low interest rates, lack of supply and returning Kiwis all helping to put upward pressure on residential property prices. The average price of a home is now $719,927 – that’s 3.97% higher than it was three months ago, and 9.46% higher than it was the year before.

QV senior property consultant Craig Russell said the local market was seeing strong demand across the board. “Motueka in particular has seen extremely strong growth, with the greatest demand being for central properties on larger family sections in the $500,000-650,000 range.

“Entry-level homes in Nelson South and Toi Toi have seen strong competition with first-home buyers and investors competing. This is likely to get even more competitive as investor activity appears to be increasing, fueled by low interest rates and weak term deposit rates.”

Given the amount of competition in the market currently, he said purchasers without pre-approval finance or who stipulate numerous conditions were often missing out to purchasers who could make cash offers.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url