Hutt City planning ‘greater coherence’ for transport challenges

Hutt City Council has formally kicked off the development of a new transport strategy to help tackle Lower Hutt’s growing transport challenges.

The development of the strategy comes at a key point in Lower Hutt’s history. The city is growing at one of its fastest rates, evidenced by the fact it exceeded its previous 2030 population targets last year. This has added pressure on existing infrastructure, equating to a greater load on key transport links like SH2, the Petone Esplanade, and increasingly the Lower Hutt CBD.

There are also a significant number of key transport projects in the pipeline, such as the upgrade of Melling Interchange, Eastern Bays Shared Path, Te Ara Tupua (Ngāūranga to Petone Shared Path), and the long planned Cross Valley Connections project.

The new Integrated Transport Strategy, which Council agreed to develop last year, will build on these projects and bring greater coherence to the city’s transport plans, to meet the future needs of the city and its residents.

Once it’s complete, the Integrated Transport Strategy will set out a vision and roadmap for the future of Lower Hutt’s transport network. It will consider how Council can ensure all parts of the city’s transport system work well together – from roads, through to public transport, and active transport options.

The public will be invited to participate in the strategy’s development, which is likely to involve some face to face sessions and an interactive survey. Additionally, further workshops will be held with key stakeholders.

Attributable to Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry:

“As Lower Hutt’s population continues to grow, and Transmission Gully almost certainly going to put more cars on our roads, we need a bold and ambitious plan to ensure our future as a city isn’t one where our residents sit in constant traffic.”

“We need to get the basics right, which includes planning for a modern transport network that builds the foundations for future growth.”

“We are planning for a city with a strategy that not only tackles congestion, but also encourages more cycling, walking, and other active ways of getting around Lower Hutt.”

Notes to editors:

WSP has been engaged to undertake the development of the Integrated Transport Strategy.

The development of the Integrated Transport Strategy will be done in conjunction with the City Spatial Plan. The City Spatial Plan will identify high-level future growth scenarios for Lower Hutt that will inform the forthcoming District Plan refresh with respect to expansion and intensification.

The strategy does not focus on or guide specific projects, allocate project budgets or replace Council reports or plans like the 10 year budget. Instead, the strategy ensures that there is a considered view on transport investment decisions, particularly with a view of positive long term outcomes.

