Fifth arrest for Karori murder

February 12, 2021Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Police have arrested and charged a fifth person in relation to the murder of Rau Tongia, in Karori on 20 December.2020.

The 27-year-old woman has been charged with the wounding of Mr Tongia with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with being party to his murder.

She is due to appear in Wellington District Court this morning.

The Police investigation into Mr Tongia’s murder is continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063

