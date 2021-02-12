Atura Wellington Hotel launched in Thorndon

Press Release – EVENT

EVENT is delighted to announce the opening of Atura Wellington, previously The Thorndon Hotel Wellington by Rydges, an invigorating new brand in New Zealand.

Atura is part of the Event Hospitality and Entertainment group with over 60 properties across Australia and New Zealand. Atura Wellington is the first to launch in New Zealand in the creative capital. Introducing a new style of convenient accommodation in the historic Thorndon neighbourhood, Atura Wellington provides an escape from the predictable for the modern and independent traveller.

Atura has a single consumer-first focus; simplicity. Atura Wellington welcomes guests to enjoy their complete refurbishment of all public spaces, as the first stage of the redevelopment. The public spaces are designed as a retreat engineered for convenience. Here, locals and visitors can seamlessly transition from coffee meetings and co-working to dinner catch-ups and night-caps, making the most of Happy Hour, at any hour. The team are knowledgeable and friendly; these Atura Ambassadors are ready to provide the local lowdown to ensure customers get to see and experience Wellington, in a way that best suits them. Featuring a fleet of hotel bikes, a community art gallery, and an environmental bent, Atura makes it easy for guests to tread lightly and support local.

A strong emphasis on business, Atura Wellington boasts five fresh and flexible conference spaces, integrated state-of-the-art audio-visual and designer décor throughout.

General Manager Craig Wood has spearheaded the property’s transformation. Selected to lead the introduction of Atura to the Wellington market, Wood has extensive experience in the hospitality industry across Australia, Fiji and within New Zealand. Wood brings expert knowledge of the local market, as well as a passion for customer service; elements crucial to establishing the Atura brand.

Of his new position, Craig says, “It’s been a thrill to step into a dynamic General Manager role with Atura, with the rare opportunity to establish a new accommodation offering.

“I’m looking forward to creating a guest experience unlike any other hotel in Wellington, bringing to life Atura’s focus on convenience. I truly feel we have created something that the Thorndon neighbourhood can be proud of.”

Atura Wellington is Qualmark accredited and now open. Book your stay here.

