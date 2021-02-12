Andy Foster: LGWM not set up to deliver what city needs
Media Release from Mayor Andy Foster
I am pleased that the LGWM Health Check is now out. It is not unusual for a major programme like this to have a review early in its lifecycle to ensure that the delivery arrangements are fit for purpose.
Most of the things it says are not a surprise. I was one of a minority of then councillors who expressed significant concerns about several aspects of LGWM when it was established late in the last Council triennium.
It is clear LGWM was not set up in a way that could effectively deliver what our city needs and I was therefore pleased with the leadership by my CEO and the LGWM Board in commissioning this Health Check which addresses this and other issues. However, the City Council remains fully committed to the vision and the delivery of the programme, as evidenced through my 2019 Long Term Plan.
While the Health Check has been in flight, actions have already been taken to address many of the issues the report raises.
Critically the report and the Minister both confirm the ongoing commitment of the partners to the programme. The vision, the need and the commitment remain.
I know our community wants to see Let’s Get Wellington Moving providing the vision expected of a world class Capital City.
What is most important is that there has been a lot of great technical work done on actual project packages which I look forward to being able to us put before the public soon.
Andy, sounds great but where is the accountability in all of this. How is it we have screwed up our water system, but no one is accountable, we have a complete dogs breakfast of LGWM, but no one is accountable, millions spent and we’ve apparently changed a couple of speed limits. If no one is ever held accountable is it any wonder we suffer such poor outcomes, pat yourself on the back for Mayoral task forces and state the obvious LGWM reviews all you like, but try holding people accountable and while you’re at it why not monitor delivery.
Well that’s a total cop-out Mr Foster. In 2015, LGWM was setup to deliver transport change for Wellington. And only now, after 5 long years of disfunction, is the Mayor of Wellington calling out that it is not setup to deliver!
This beast has been consuming our ratepayer and taxpayer dollars since 2015 and delivered next to nothing.
Ratepayers are expecting to see actual concrete progress being made and contracts awarded, not an organisation that is “at risk of failing to deliver an integrated, cohesive, prioritised and outcomes-driven package”. Not good enough.
WCC council expecting us to applaud and be impressed when they carry out a health check on an entity that, for years, has squandered hundreds of millions of our money with no outcomes would be laughable if it wasn’t so disturbing.
The question needs to be answered who set it up and who is accountable. Rather than PR spin that this media release is. Typical response from a career politician
“A world class capital city”. Perhaps, and I say again, perhaps once. Sounds a bit like the “should have gone to Specsavers” ad to me.
This reads like a piece of undergraduate fluff from the Council’s official “storyteller”. It has been obvious to everyone that LGWM has been a prodigious waste of resources over a prolonged period. Resignations please, or heads must roll.
Looking forward to local elections. Wait! Why don’t we hold the Wellington election this year.
Consultation after consultation, review after review. What Wellingtonians need from WCC is action after action. Talk less do more.
Bob, I don’t know your views on this specifically but…
> Consultation after consultation, review after review.
> What Wellingtonians need from WCC is action after action.
> Talk less do more.
…cycleways. Quite possibly in place of on-street parking in spots.
The problem is that for a significant proportion of the community, the response turns to “Oops, no, I didn’t mean that, no, stop, consult me specifically and ensure nothing changes for me”.
LGWM has been an awesome excuse not to do anything at all in vast swathes of the city (even things built from safe-hit posts, crocodiles and paint that could be further adapted), but the real reason for in-action inside and out of LGWM is the total fear of any negative feedback.