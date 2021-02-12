LGWM at risk of failure: “not set up for success”

Report from RNZ by Charlotte Cook

A scathing review into Wellington’s $6.4b Lets Get Wellington Moving transport programme has found it is at risk of failure, has a detrimental culture and was under-resourced from the outset. The internal report, titled a Health Check, looked into LGWM and its plans to develop a better transport system for the city.

LGWM’s aim is to ease the capital’s congestion by building rapid transit from the city to the airport, improving public transport and cycleways and easing traffic choke points on arterial routes.

However, the review found it’s at risk of failing to deliver an integrated, cohesive, prioritised and outcomes-driven package.

It described the programme as “being process-driven” with a “bottom up approach”.

“Capability gaps and under-resourcing have exacerbated the problem. There is no single point of failure, but critical improvements must be made across several areas.”

It said the team was never adequately resourced and key roles have remained vacant or are only filled on a temporary basis.

“Our principal finding from a people perspective is that the programme was not set up for success from the outset.

“The programme’s current brand value in the market has meant that attracting and retaining talent is challenging.”

The report said LGWM’s brand is diminished due to perceived lack of delivery and future uncertainty.

The report also noted there was a proven lack of experience within the team which had no expertise in delivering a complex, large scale programme and a “strategic leadership vacuum”.

The Health Check described the current culture as “detrimental to a collaborative and productive working environment” between the partners involved in LGWM.

It said people working on projects had an ‘us’ versus ‘them’ mentality and described the culture as combative where they were wary of putting their views forward.

The report says LGWM needs to pause to enable proper discipline to be implemented, and to be better resourced.

“We note that the recommendations in this report will lead to an adjusted LGWM programme in terms of timeframes, scope and cost. However, we consider this is preferable to the risk of failure to deliver the desired outcomes under the current approach.”

The review said the programme, which is a joint initiative between the government, Wellington City Council, the Regional Council and the Transport Agencym lacked trust.

“A consistent finding across the interviews is that trust and confidence in the programme governance function is low. There is a universal view that there are too many layers; the structure is confusing; and the decision-making is fragmented.”

It said LGWM needed to act now if it wanted to succeed.

“There is one politically and publicly tolerable chance for the programme to refresh and refocus. The time is now, while intervention can add value to the current phase of the programme, rather than put it completely off track.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood has told Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s board members any further delays to the project are “unacceptable”.

He said Wellingtonians had waited too long for progress on the city and further delaying the project would not restore public confidence.

“It is my view that pausing to reconsider those objectives will only cause further delay in the programme,” he said.

“The only way we will restore public confidence is by making progress.”

The minister has given officials two weeks to come up with a plan to address the problems outlined in the report. “My expectation is that the Transport Agency will work with Wellington City Council and the Regional Council to support delivery on a timetable that helps to build public confidence and a sense of momentum.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster was not surprised by the concerns raised in the report.

“It is clear LGWM was not set up in a way that could effectively deliver what our city needs, and I was therefore pleased with the leadership by my CEO and the LGWM Board in commissioning this Health Check which addresses this and other issues.”

However, Foster said the city council remained “fully committed” to the vision and delivery of the programme.

Actions had been taken to address many of the concerns the report raised, he said.

“I know our community wants to see Let’s Get Wellington Moving providing the vision expected of a world-class capital city,” Foster said.

“What is most important is that there has been a lot of great technical work done on actual project packages, which I look forward to … put before the public soon.”