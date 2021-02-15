What can we afford?

by Lindsay Shelton

I was out of town last week, up in the Coromandel hoping to take a break from Wellington issues. I chose the wrong week – almost every day of the holiday was interrupted by surprising or even disturbing headlines from the capital.

It began with the Regional Council (which had earlier said it was planning for “safer, greener transport”) announcing a new bus service to the airport, but then confessing it won’t be starting the service until April. Till then, we remain a capital city with no public transport from our airport.

And the week ended with Andy Foster amazing us by saying that LGWM was not set up to deliver what the city needs, comments which he made after a report (weirdly titled a ‘health report’) which said that LGWM is at risk of failure because of capability gaps and under resourcing and a need to address affordability and delivery constraints. The report said there was “little evidence of detailed design, operationalisation (there’s a word) or implementation.”

Neither RNZ nor the DomPost explained where the report had come from, but the mayor thanked his CEO and the LGWM board for commissioning it. Is the board now accepting responsibility for the failures outlined in the health report?

A few weeks earlier, the DomPost’s Damian George had reported (and not for the first time) on some of the LGWM failures to deliver, including the fact that work on a new long-awaited pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive was supposed to have started last year; instead, all we’re getting is more public consultation sometime this year.

Early last week, the Regional Council asked us to tell it what we think of the bus and train services provided by its Metlink company. But on the same day as it appealed for this information, it told us it had completed a survey in which customer satisfaction had risen to 94 per cent. How much more satisfaction does it need to be told about? Is it suspicious of its survey? Or are there different departments inside the council, working separately from each other?

Then there were the rates. In a wordy press release, the city council said its long term plan had two pillars – resilience and infrastructure – and needed capital investment “the largest the city had ever made.” Then a thousand words later it revealed that councillors have been told they must increase the rates by 14 per cent or 17 per cent or 23 per cent. In the words of an old popular song: which will they choose? None of the increases sounded acceptable, especially for ratepayers (so many of them) on fixed incomes, even if they recognise that the breaking pipes need fixing.

Mayor Andy, never at a loss for words, qualified this open-ended forecast by saying the council must ensure “we do not spend more than we can afford.” A wise statement no doubt, but challengeable at a time when work on the unpopular convention centre and its empty exhibition spaces (are they really affordable?) continues unabated.

He also said the city council has had to make some hard decisions, but he didn’t share any of these with us, leaving us to guess what the council has decided it can’t afford to pay for – whatever new level of rates is being considered. Affordable or unaffordable.