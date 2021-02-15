What can we afford?
by Lindsay Shelton
I was out of town last week, up in the Coromandel hoping to take a break from Wellington issues. I chose the wrong week – almost every day of the holiday was interrupted by surprising or even disturbing headlines from the capital.
It began with the Regional Council (which had earlier said it was planning for “safer, greener transport”) announcing a new bus service to the airport, but then confessing it won’t be starting the service until April. Till then, we remain a capital city with no public transport from our airport.
And the week ended with Andy Foster amazing us by saying that LGWM was not set up to deliver what the city needs, comments which he made after a report (weirdly titled a ‘health report’) which said that LGWM is at risk of failure because of capability gaps and under resourcing and a need to address affordability and delivery constraints. The report said there was “little evidence of detailed design, operationalisation (there’s a word) or implementation.”
Neither RNZ nor the DomPost explained where the report had come from, but the mayor thanked his CEO and the LGWM board for commissioning it. Is the board now accepting responsibility for the failures outlined in the health report?
A few weeks earlier, the DomPost’s Damian George had reported (and not for the first time) on some of the LGWM failures to deliver, including the fact that work on a new long-awaited pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive was supposed to have started last year; instead, all we’re getting is more public consultation sometime this year.
Early last week, the Regional Council asked us to tell it what we think of the bus and train services provided by its Metlink company. But on the same day as it appealed for this information, it told us it had completed a survey in which customer satisfaction had risen to 94 per cent. How much more satisfaction does it need to be told about? Is it suspicious of its survey? Or are there different departments inside the council, working separately from each other?
Then there were the rates. In a wordy press release, the city council said its long term plan had two pillars – resilience and infrastructure – and needed capital investment “the largest the city had ever made.” Then a thousand words later it revealed that councillors have been told they must increase the rates by 14 per cent or 17 per cent or 23 per cent. In the words of an old popular song: which will they choose? None of the increases sounded acceptable, especially for ratepayers (so many of them) on fixed incomes, even if they recognise that the breaking pipes need fixing.
Mayor Andy, never at a loss for words, qualified this open-ended forecast by saying the council must ensure “we do not spend more than we can afford.” A wise statement no doubt, but challengeable at a time when work on the unpopular convention centre and its empty exhibition spaces (are they really affordable?) continues unabated.
He also said the city council has had to make some hard decisions, but he didn’t share any of these with us, leaving us to guess what the council has decided it can’t afford to pay for – whatever new level of rates is being considered. Affordable or unaffordable.
April for a new Airport Flyer? You have been away too long Lindsay. The latest is the middle of NEXT year.
Alan you are correct. A Regional Council statement (one of many rather unhelpful statements on transport over the last week or so) said we will have an airport bus after July 2022 after tenders have been called and considered and more and more consultation with us! July 22 is just before next year’s local body election, as it happens.
Unfortunately this does not marry up with a GraemeCA comment which said that tenders had been called by WIAL (the mayor is a Board member) and one awarded to Tranzit. Does that mean that ratepayers (through a lesser dividend) will be liable for a cancelled contract?
Why did the mayor in a Feb 9 GWRC statement say he was delighted to “be part of the conversation”…and presumably welcome another calling of a further tenders this time by GWRC. Do we really need or want more and more “conversation”.
How many politicians does it take to get a bus to go to the airport? I for one (of many) need a bus to and from the airport of the Capital City of NZ well before the local body election … actually I need it in five days’ time.
This is all just irresponsible and plain ridiculous.
A most worrying point is the statement from Mayor Foster saying “the city council has had to make some hard decisions.” When and how did it make these “hard decisions”? What resolutions were passed and which of our lavishly inclined councillors voted to spend so much?
Will somebody please ask for this “official” information and let us know the answers?
“Operationalisation” is a gem of a word. Does it mean “putting to work”, or something like that? Working or operating is not what anything emerging from the recondite decision-making factory of the council has achieved in living memory.
Movement to the airport, a vital transport hub should merely cover costs, not be a money-making venture. In fact the whole air-port should exist to facilitate movements not to add costs to them.
Local, apparently while Wellington Airport had selected Tranzit to operate the Airport Flyer replacement bus, no contract had in fact been signed.
One factor that makes the airport service different from every other bus service in the region is that Wellington Airport controls access to its site, and charges commercial operators to use it, with NZ Bus paying about $250,000 a year for the right to operate the Flyer. When both were majority owned by Infratil it could be seen as just a paper transaction, but when Infratil sold NZ Bus it became real money.
It’s unclear to me why GWRC is consulting about providing an airport bus route, since the Regional Public Transport Plan dating from 2014 already allows for such a service to be provided from Wellington Station if NZ Bus gives notice to withdraw the Flyer, as it did last November.
I will tell you what we cant afford..any more cycle paths.
Today we hear that work on the Central Library renewal project may be put off until 2024 or 2025. Is that one of the ‘hard decisions’?
I find it more and more difficult to have any trust in the WCC and its officers who continue to work on projects that I don’t think are important (the Convention Centre), outsource consulting on matters that don’t matter (Coolest little Capital or Wellington … it’s a little bit sh^!), use public consultation as a way to bypass action and generally spend a lot of time on the “look over there’ school of local government.
It is critical that we focus on the three waters, housing and transport and stop marking time.
Mike Mellor: I quote here GrahamCA on this site, just 12 days ago. He is one who knows:
“The “background” ignores the facts that the NZ Bus contract was due to expire and the Airport Company had called for tenders for a new service. Several operators, including NZ Bus, reportedly expressed interest and, according to media reports at the time, two companies were invited to submit formal tenders after which WIAL announced they had awarded the contract to Tranzit. NZ Bus immediately announced the termination of the current operation.
So for the past four or five months Tranzit have been working on acquiring new vehicles for the defined service only to discover, apparently, that the officers of the GWRC had been working diligently to replace a commercial service with a ratepayer/taxpayer funded operation”
So who and what to believe? Quite frankly, I just do not believe that there needs to be all these shenanigans.
In reality we are talking about one busstop.We have the buses-they came from Auckland, dirty smelly diesels, and apparently Tranzit has sought some new ones.
It’s no wonder Wellington’s pipes can’t be fixed, LGWM is going nowhere, the future housing needs for Wellington are based on inaccurate perpetually changing population projections, and half of civic centre is going to be demolished.
What exactly are our rates for? Paying for procrastination, consultation and conversations over and over.
One more busstop is all we want and a bus to stop there.
The simple reason why there is no bus service to the airport is because WIAL do not want public transport taking away potential parking revenue..their biggest earner! The WCC as a minority shareholder has a glaring conflict of interest… it’s the dosh or the bus!
Really? The Central Library could have been fixed and opened 8 years ago when engineers commissioned by the staff recommended thid in a report which I happened to “come upon” which was never presented to Council. It was never damaged by an earthquake (according to one of original architects who stated this at a public meeting 2019), contrary to a the myth perpetuated by the Council in the recent consultations over what to do with it after Council suddenly closed it.
It could still be fixed and opened for about a quarter of the cost of the ‘nice to have new build’ library project voted by the Council, if that is no longer affordable. (What has changed in the few months since that vote? The fiscal challenges must have been known by the Council then.)
But because the library has been deliberately left derelict for so long now, the interior is likely in much worse shape, and with most of the books etc. have been carted away to some warehouse in the back of Johnsonville. I despair at such civic vandalism. Dereliction comes to mind….
As much as I dislike the convention centre and those that pushed it through… the horse has bolted.
Move on to other projects or events that we think the council should be delaying or cancelling.