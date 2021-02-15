Wellington Scoop
Round The Bays going ahead, with social distancing

At this stage, it is our intention to still deliver Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays as planned on Sunday 21 February, providing a return to Alert Level 1.

We are monitoring the situation closely and intend to provide a more detailed event update on Thursday.

In-keeping with government guidelines, our scheduled individual bib pick-ups are still planned to go ahead on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with social distancing guidelines in place as necessary.

We will continue sharing the most up to date event information on our social media (@BFSRTB) and website (https://www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz/).

