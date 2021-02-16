Witnesses sought after man critically injured in assault near Te Papa

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that occurred near Te Papa on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called at about 7:15pm following a report of the assault.

A man was critically injured and is now in Wellington Hospital.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday 22 February.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who was in the area of Te Papa on Saturday between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone who has any information that can assist Police is asked to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210213/2643.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url