Keeping our character

by Felicity Wong

The official numbers are in. An overwhelming majority of Wellingtonians reject losing the character of their city in planning changes ordered by Phil Twyford when he was Minister of Urban Development.

Cabinet approved the edict during lockdown last year – the faulty National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD), as part of the government’s bold response to COVID and unaffordable housing. While the Cabinet paper didn’t mention it, it would be a directive to Councils to allow at least six storey development in and near city centres and train stations. It blamed zoning, including height and density controls, for restricting development and pushing up prices across New Zealand.

Twyford went a step further than the Californian model for the policy. At least the Californian version allows Councils to decide on an alternative city form that suits them better so long as they provide the same level of opportunity for intensification. Instead, without such a provision, local autonomy and democracy in Wellington city is hobbled by the flawed NPS-UD.

Big Councils, including the WCC, are now struggling with the prescriptive nature of the edict to “intensify” their cities to accommodate population increases (that residents and voters were never consulted about). The full Christchurch council has rejected the government’s NPS-UD, and so should the WCC.

A majority of Wellington submitters on WCC’s Draft Spatial Plan (DSP) clearly rejected intensification at the expense of city character. The report by Global Research Ltd analysing 2897 public submissions was released on the WCC’s Planning For Growth website this week. There’s also an excellent summary report reflecting the authentic views of Wellingtonians.

Keeping Wellington’s Character

Character was the main feature respondents were afraid of losing. Wellington’s character is what makes the city special and submitters felt the proposed changes in the Plan risked changing the character of the city forever. Strong value was placed on heritage/character protection to retain Wellington’s special identity – while those in the other main camp prioritised quality, affordable homes to encourage diversity – both architectural and human – over character protection.

● 66% of DSP submitters rejected WCC’s attempt at getting “balance” between maintaining the special character protections in the inner suburbs and making provision for more housing.

● 67% rejected the euphemistically called “refined approach” (ie massive reduction) to the pre-1930s character areas.

● 58% rejected the “targeting” of existing pre-1930 character demolition controls to tiny sub-areas within the inner suburbs, rejecting the view that only character that’s “substantially intact and consistent” should be protected.

● 58% rejected removing pre-1930 character demolition controls in areas that are no longer “substantially intact and consistent or where character has been compromised”.

● 73% agreed that there should be a continued emphasis on streetscape character … to ensure that new development respects the local streetscape and is well-designed.

Chief Planner’s Comments

In his comments this week, the Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts walked a careful tightrope. He said

“the council is directed to enable intensification in and around city centres, metropolitan centres and within walkable catchments of existing and planned rapid transit stops, such as railway stations. The NPS-UD requires the Council to place greater emphasis on enabling housing development than ever before. While the NPS encourages and enables more dense and compact cities, it still allows the Council to protect historic heritage, open space, significant ecological areas and, where justified, special character areas such as those proposed in the draft Spatial Plan”.

The problem is that the special character areas in the DSP were far too small to protect Wellington’s beloved character and heritage. Even the Council’s own evidence in a report by Boffa Miskell recommended much larger areas of protection.

Final Spatial Plan In Late June

The Spatial Plan will now be finalised in late June. Council staff report that more time is being taken to “consider all the submissions”; “ensure the Council’s evidence base is robust”; “align programmes of work” and “tell a convincing story”. That sounds like ensuring the final version stands up to scrutiny and the WCC has its comms in place.

More work is also being done on:

– Population forecast review (by March)

– Defining Wellington’s “Mass Rapid Transit” in the Regional Land Transport Plan

– Infrastructure plans &

– Long Term Plan (10 year budget)

Population and Infrastructure

Some years ago, Auditor General Lyn Provost warned that infrastructure for population growth was not being kept up with. This week Bernard Hickey wrote about “three elephants in the room that the Government is avoiding talking about”: the population growth rate; who pays for the agreed growth rate; and should land or wealth be taxed to pay for it.

Mayor Foster noted the “consensus” around the need for more affordable housing in Wellington, but said “importantly in the short-term, areas of the city that will support growth need to be integrated with infrastructure planning and funding decisions.”

Who pays for what needs clarification in WCC’s Long Term Plan-10 year budget, (“LTP”). We’re about to be “consulted” on a 14% rates increase to cope with failing infrastructure. Residents will reject paying for infrastructure investment needed to accommodate growth, if it’s at the expense of the city’s built character.

WCC recently referred to “50,000 to 80,000” additional people in Wellington over 30 years, a figure supplied by Infometrics, while StatsNZ uses a more conservative range of low (12,000), medium (46,000) and high (76,000) and COVID has paused migration.

Mass Rapid Transit and LGWM

Defining “Mass Rapid Transit” (MRT) in Wellington determines how much of Johnsonville, Khandallah and Ngaio will allow six plus storey “upzoned” development. It depends whether the slow, creaky Johnsonville branch line is MRT (as the DSP assumed) or whether credibility can’t be stretched that far (as residents doubt).

The MRT component of the “Let’s Get Wellington Moving” project (LGWM) also has implications for blanket six storey plus upzoning in Newtown and Berhampore. Who wants MRT that will obliterate heritage suburbs? The recommended pause for LGWM reflects the fact that few mention light rail any more and fast-bus lanes seem more realistic.

Post LTP and Final Spatial Plan

Labour-endorsed Councillors are bound to support its party platforms and there are NPS-UD cheer leaders among Councillors who genuinely believe it will deliver lower asset prices. So the WCC is trying to work with it.

The final Spatial Plan will feed into the Draft District plan ready for more Consultation in October/November. WCC’s plan to produce a notified District Plan by August 2022 was pushed along by an NPS-UD timeframe. However, in recent days the Minister of Housing said in Parliament that the NPS-UD would not be effective until 2024, since a Housing and Business Land Availability Assessment (stocktake) was needed to be done first.

There’s a good chance the DSP will end up in the filing cabinets of plans for Wellington’s future. We can’t get insurance for the high rise apartments we already have. I’m hopeful we’ll keep Wellington’s Character if we get pipes that work, a frequent bus service to the airport and southern suburbs, and a “zero budget except for pipes” LTP (meaning an affordable rates rise for fixed income and low earners to struggle by on).

We’ll have plenty of visionaries at the next local body elections in 2022, including those who doubt that printing money to save jobs has been the major driver of asset/house price inflation, but what we will need is sensible character candidates in all wards.

DSP Consultation Key Findings

Almost 3000 submissions = over 20,000 ideas

● Support for a liveable, vibrant City

● Affordable housing and diversity of housing types to cater for all a high priority

● Strong concern around potential loss of amenity and poor design

● Differing opinions about where intensification should occur (57%supported intensification in the central city; 45% supported it in inner city suburbs, and 44% in outer suburbs)

● Character seen as part of Wellington’s identity

● Fair and equitable distribution of growth across suburbs

● Infrastructure upgrades should be carried out prior to intensification (particularly 3 waters and transport)

● Provision of more green and open space to support growth

● More emphasis needed on reducing carbon footprint and planning for sea-level rise and other natural hazards.

● Questions around population forecasts, impact of COVID-19

● Requests for a staged approach

● More integration needed across different plans and strategies

Felicity Wong is chair of Historic Places Wellington.

