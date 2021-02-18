Fifth month of record house prices in Wellington

News from Trade Me Limited

New Zealand’s national average asking price reached an all-time high for the fifth month in a row in January after experiencing the largest annual percentage increase on record, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Following the national price trend, Wellington also saw its fifth record-breaking month in a row in January. The average asking price in the Wellington region reached an all-time high of $773,900 in January after climbing 14 per cent on last year.

“The most expensive district in the region was Wellington City, with an average asking price of $863,800,“ said Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd.

“Supply has long been a problem for the Wellington property market and in January we saw the number of properties for sale drop by 27 per cent when compared with the same month in 2020. Demand, on the other hand, continues to rise and in January the listing views on properties for sale in the Wellington region was up by 3 per cent year-on-year.

Mr Lloyd said it’s tough for first home buyers. “Kiwis trying to take their first step into the property market in Wellington are not only facing record-breaking prices, but there’s a lot less stock on the market and more people trying to buy. Unfortunately for prospective first time buyers, unless this situation changes it will only get tougher.

“January’s most popular property listing last month was a three-bedroom house on Ngaio Gorge Road that received 524 watchlists in its first two days onsite. It had an asking price of $550,000.”

In January, every region except Otago and Auckland saw record prices, with a number of regions reaching average asking price milestones. “The average asking price in Southland cracked $400,000 for the first time – at $402,200. The average asking price in Manawatu/Whanganui also entered the $500,000+ bracket for the first time at $500,350.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url