Central Library debate: private ownership? Delays to strengthening?
Wellington.Scoop
The DomPost reports this morning that Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has a plan to sell half of the Central Library building to private investors.
It’s understood Foster will table the proposal today at a council meeting to discuss his draft 10-year plan, as he attempts to work out how the council can pay for mounting infrastructure repairs across the city over the next decade.
The DomPost quotes Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the council’s libraries portfolio, as saying that the mayor’s proposal contradicts a vote against privatisation last July.
“The council has made a decision that the central library shall remain in public ownership, be strengthened, and opened. We need to own the decision and get on with implementing it.
“Selling the public library building is not the answer to the city’s financial woes, it may be appropriate for other buildings in Te Ngākau Civic Square, but not our public library.”
In the NZHerald, Georgina Campbell quotes a statement from Mayor Foster when the council voted against privatisation last July:
“We are not going down that track as far as I can see and I don’t think there is any appetite in council to do that.”
Earlier this week the DomPost reported the possibility that strengthening and reopening the Central Library might be delayed by up to three years. But it quoted the mayor as saying this should not be allowed to happen.
Breaking: The privatised Wellington Central Library will be called Transmission Library. It will be a public-private partnership. It will open on time and it will come in under budget, unless it doesn’t, and it will not be bailed out by the ratepayer, unless it is. [via twitter]
The Central Library could have been fixed and opened 8 years ago when engineers commissioned by the staff recommended this in a report which was never presented to the Council. It was never damaged by an earthquake (according to one of original architects who stated this at a public meeting in 2019), contrary to a the myth perpetuated by the Council in the recent consultations. It could still be fixed and opened for about a quarter of the cost of the ‘nice to have new build’ library project voted by the Council, if that is no longer affordable. (What has changed in the few months since that vote? The fiscal challenges must have been known by the Council then.)
Can’t we sell the Convention Centre instead? [via twitter]
Dan it is highly unlikely that anyone will see the convention centre as a good investment. It is going to cost us millions each year to prop up, while the council drops things like free swimming for under 5 year olds to save $120,000/year, and advertises for “creative storytellers” to tell us how well they are doing.
He’s surely not proposing to sell the library, I’m sure he means selling the four floors of office space above it; it was occupied by the WCC and it doesn’t need it. Why not create the opportunity here? Before we spin out. [via twitter]
This is a terrible idea – part-privatising the Central Library – which I thought had been ruled out. Privatisation opens the door to higher fees, with money that should be reinvested in the library being paid to shareholders. Let’s keep the Wellington public library public. [via twitter]
So he’s trying to keep most of the books “off the books”?
Ironic.
Here’s a brilliant idea: Public facilities are for the public … Now that’s so novel! Since when do we ratepayers pay rates for private sector benefit? Remind me – Convention Centre, waterfront land for buildings, Shelly Bay, Singapore Airlines etc etc…
What are my rates for? Rubbish? Oh no I pay for that on top of my rates.
Do not privatise the library or even half privatise it. Just fix it and open it.
Mayor also moving a 40% reduction in library resources budget for next two years. Fewer books.
Public libraries are a public good and should remain under public ownership. The public library is one of the last truly free public spaces left in communities; the privatisation of this vital public space would be detrimental for the people of Wellington. [via twitter]