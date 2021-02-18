Central Library debate: private ownership? Delays to strengthening?

Wellington.Scoop

The DomPost reports this morning that Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has a plan to sell half of the Central Library building to private investors.

Damian George reports:

It’s understood Foster will table the proposal today at a council meeting to discuss his draft 10-year plan, as he attempts to work out how the council can pay for mounting infrastructure repairs across the city over the next decade.

The DomPost quotes Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the council’s libraries portfolio, as saying that the mayor’s proposal contradicts a vote against privatisation last July.

“The council has made a decision that the central library shall remain in public ownership, be strengthened, and opened. We need to own the decision and get on with implementing it.

“Selling the public library building is not the answer to the city’s financial woes, it may be appropriate for other buildings in Te Ngākau Civic Square, but not our public library.”

In the NZHerald, Georgina Campbell quotes a statement from Mayor Foster when the council voted against privatisation last July:

“We are not going down that track as far as I can see and I don’t think there is any appetite in council to do that.”

Earlier this week the DomPost reported the possibility that strengthening and reopening the Central Library might be delayed by up to three years. But it quoted the mayor as saying this should not be allowed to happen.