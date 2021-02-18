Name Release – Wellington Homicide

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can release the name of the man who died in hospital yesterday following an assault outside Te Papa in Wellington on Saturday 13 February.

He was Simon Strickland, 58, of Waterloo, Lower Hutt.

Police extend their sympathies to his whānau and friends.

A 28-year-old-man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault and Police are not seeking anyone else.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who saw the assault or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday 13 February between 7:00pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2643.

