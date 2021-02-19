Confusion about the Library

by Helene Ritchie

The Wellington City Council is very confused. The mayor and councillors don’t seem to know what they resolved at the Council meeting yesterday. I hesitate to say this, but it is evident that they don’t know what they are doing.

A speciality of Councillor Foster over his years on the Council was to drop last minute amendments, of his own creation, into the annual and long term plans and in the confusion that resulted, some passed.

That was when he was a councillor. Now he is mayor and he is still presenting last minute amendments – 11 to his own draft report at yesterday’s Council meeting. One was on the future of the library, without sufficient notice or professional advice to his colleagues (or to the public.).

Mayor Foster said at the meeting: “The idea was good governance. You can create a controversy if you want but that will be because it suits politically, not because it is good governance.”

Far from good governance, the result is confusion amongst councillors and the public as to what exactly they voted on. It will be left to staff to decide – that is to “work out”- what the wording means.

This is unacceptable.

As I wanted to be clear before I wrote these comments against privatisation of this public asset, I asked councillors (and one or two key officers) what the wording was that Council voted on.

I have received replies so far from one officer, and three councillors. Confusion is obvious.

The first councillor who voted with 6 others against the mayor’s proposal, gave me the wording, of his amendment:

“This is literally all we got.” (From the mayor)

(d) Library costs condensed into years 3 and 4 rely on partnering or milestone contracting/financing noting that these options will be included in the preferred option in the Consultation document …

This is plainly nonsensical. But from that worded amendment, the media somehow extrapolated that half the library building is to be privatised and that that was what was voted on.

The second councillor, who voted with nine others for the mayor’s proposal, has replied,

“There were so many amendments coming at us from all directions that I can’t actually find it online. I’ve asked Dem Services to let me have the actual wording. I’ll forward it to you once they provide me with it.”

The third councillor who voted for the mayor’s proposal, had said at the meeting, “It was almost incomprehensible”.

He replied to me:

“It was not to ‘sell’. I don’t have it (the resolution) to hand – it’s buried in the paper …. the idea is to maybe rent space out…”

So there you have it so far. Alarming confusion over the funding of this now major project. This is deplorable.

It is terrible governance and decision-making around a highly complex project which is scheduled to cost over $200 million and take any number of years of cost and time overruns. This at a time when Council is faced with significant other (pipes etc) expenses.

Clarity and specificity are needed.

I reiterate the position I have had from the outset. Fix the building. Do the overdue maintenance. Retrofit it and re-open it. (Fixing was recommended 8 years ago by reputable engineers, in a report which was never sent to councillors, which I discovered last year.)

I believe (from the Council evidence presented to the public during the last consultations), that this is the only option affordable and achievable in a timely fashion. It would see the library re-opened at the earliest opportunity.

Privatisation of this public asset is unacceptable. The library project has to be affordable, and the building should remain a public amenity in public ownership. The Council and the Council Chamber should return to the Civic Centre and be housed in the upper floors. Our Civic Centre should be returned to its status as the heart of our civic and council functions.

Helene Ritchie, then deputy mayor, chaired the Council Project which resulted in our Civic Centre, and which included the Athfield-designed Central Library.