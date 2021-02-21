Wellington Scoop
Cheaper bus tickets if you travel before 7a.m.

February 21, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
In an effort to take the pressure off Wellington’s morning bus services, commuters who ride before 7am will get 25 percent off their fare.

Metlink’s early bird special will run from tomorrow until 21 May and applies to those who use their Snapper card.

Metlink’s general manager Scott Gallacher said the special was successful in reducing congestion during peak times when it was trialled in February last year.

“After the trial, the Regional Council will … decide if it’s viable to continue.

“Should it continue, it will directly benefit customers with more travel options and a cheaper fare for those who are willing and able to travel earlier in the day.”

The special only applies to Snapper adult fares on Metlink buses during the trial period. It is not available for rail, ferry or SuperGold card customers or any other discounted fare.

The trial in February last year was supposed to also go for three months, but was cut short due to the pandemic.

