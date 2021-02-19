Celebrated author and first woman rugby CEO at Kāpiti event

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber of Commerce

est-selling author and TV Journalist Lotta Dann, philanthropist and Kanaloa Rugby CEO Tracy Atiga and Leadership Specialist Sally Duxfield will celebrate #ChooseToChallenge at Kāpiti’s annual International Women’s Day (IWD) event on 5 March.

Co-hosted by the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce and its Women in Business Committee and Kāpiti Rotary, the 2021 event will raise funds for the Kāpiti Women’s Centre.

Monique Leith, Co-Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, says the event is an insightful and uplifting experience for attendees and this year’s #ChooseToChallenge theme highlights that everyone has a role to play in advocating for equity.

“We have seen some profound international movements in recent times including #MeToo, #Ihumātao and #BlackLivesMatter. Bringing visibility to equity issues is so important as it results in a heightened general awareness of how inequity hamstrings people from living their best life.

Having the courage to challenge is not going above and beyond the call of duty to our fellow colleagues, business partners, employees, and friends. It is the bare essential that we must mindfully practice if we ever hope to live in a just, fair, and unified world,” says Monique Leith.

Shirley Stratton, President of Kāpiti Rotary Club says they are proud to celebrate IWD.

“Rotary values and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion. We choose to challenge gender bias and inequality in our clubs and in the communities that we support,” says Shirley Stratton.

This year’s speakers come from diverse backgrounds and offer unique perspectives on #ChooseTo Challenge.

Lotta Dann, Journalist and Author of best-selling memoir ‘Mrs. D Is Going Without’ will talk about her work raising awareness for addiction and the joys of sobriety, the challenges women face with alcohol, the liquor industry and how she learned to embrace her authentic self and transform her life.

“To me #ChooseToChallenge means be brave, question things, speak up, own your power, and embrace your glorious, messy, emotional self,” says Lotta Dann.

Tracy Atiga, Kanaloa Rugby CEO, will be sharing her experiences of playing rugby, being the first female CEO of a professional rugby franchise and challenging the academic institution as a tertiary student.

“To me, #ChooseToChallenge is a call for wahine to stand firm, speak truths, be open to vulnerability, embrace change and be fearless,” says Tracy Atiga.

Leadership specialist, Sally Duxfield will MC the event. Sally owns award-winning Outdoor Pursuit Centre, Makahika OPC and has worked with business leaders, corporate teams, and the military. She is passionate about the Neuroscience of forming High Performance Teams in both the sporting and corporate worlds.

The Kāpiti IWD event will be held on Friday 5 March 2020 at 12.00-2.00 pm at Southwards Museum. Lunch will be catered by Party Perfect. Purchase tickets and Register here.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

