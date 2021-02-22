Fast without the fuss; Vodafone launches 5G Broadband for internet

News from Vodafone

Fast, easy and reliable 5G Broadband is now available to Vodafone customers in parts of Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown.

From today, Kiwi homes and businesses in the coverage areas can get super-fast 5G download speeds*, unlimited data and reliable wireless connections in minutes from $69 a month without booking a technician or any special cabling. SuperWifi then lets Vodafone customers extend this experience throughout their home or business guaranteeing wall-to-wall wifi coverage or a $100 credit.

Also known as ‘fixed wireless access’, Vodafone 5G Broadband is a future-proofed broadband technology with a simple plug-in-and-go setup and unlimited data delivered via the mobile network, providing fast internet access with the fuss of coordinating a technician or getting a fixed line installed or connected.

Carolyn Luey, Consumer Director, Vodafone NZ, says: “New Zealanders on 4G Broadband are some of our most satisfied broadband customers**, so we are extremely confident that Kiwis will love 5G Broadband. It’s easy as.

“Just over a year ago we launched New Zealand’s first 5G mobile network with huge success. We want our customers to have access to next-generation tech, so we are now excited to offer 5G Broadband in parts of Aotearoa’s major urban centres – with more locations coming soon.

“Our testing shows 5G Broadband download speeds on the Vodafone network could reach up to 750 Mbps – with 5G surpassing 1 Gbps speeds in optimum conditions. This compares well with other broadband technologies including fibre.

The 5G Broadband launch follows Vodafone NZ announcing a turbocharged network investment program for 2021, with 5G coming to Tauranga and Palmerston North soon.

“We already have Aotearoa’s largest 5G network but are continuing to build out our coverage footprint, which will expanded significantly in 2021. 5G Broadband is also available with our super-popular SuperWifi, which offers wall-to-wall in-home Wifi coverage or a $100 credit via high-tech mesh devices and customised support.”

Indicative tests shows 5G Broadband should take less than one minute to download the full season of Queens Gambit in high definition (7 episodes, approx. 55-mins each).

This launch comes after trials with select businesses, including 5G Broadband powering the Covid-19 All of Government Response Centre for six months in 2020.

Luey adds: “We know how important good internet connectivity is for Kiwi homes and businesses, particularly with Covid-19 increasing our reliance on digital services and more New Zealanders working free-range outside of a traditional office environment, so we’ll continue to innovate.

“We always want our customers to have the best possible internet experience for their individual situation. Both fixed-line solutions and wireless broadband are great 21st century options for New Zealanders, depending on a customer’s individual needs. However customers tell us they love that wireless broadband is incredibly easy to set up – it’s fast without the fuss, as there’s no need to book an installation or wait for a specialist technician.”

As the Vodafone 5G network develops, it has the potential to be at least 10 times faster than 4G – and ultimately offer lower latency and the potential for many more connected devices to operate simultaneously, an increasingly important element for online-Kiwis.

Vodafone 5G Broadband is available from $69/month on a 12-month term, including unlimited data and SuperWifi. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5GBroadband. Interested Kiwis can check if they are in the 5G Broadband coverage location via the address checker.

* Achievable speeds are affected by various factors such as coverage, device capabilities and environmental factors

**Measured using NPS scores between July 2020 – January 2021

