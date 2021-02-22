LGWM: failing its health check

An open letter from Brent Efford to the Wellington Regional Council

Dear Daran, Roger, Thomas, Josh, Penny, Glenda, David, Jenny, Chris, Ken, Prue, Ros and Adrienne

As the Regional Council you:

* own the large Metlink rail transit network – the only real alternative to regional commuter motoring,

* manage public transport in the region

* are responsible for regional transport planning

* have a climate strategy recognising “transportation” as the region’s largest emissions source

* are a large player in the governance of Lets Get Wellington Moving.

I, on the other hand, am merely the voluntary part-time NZ agent of the UK-based Light Rail Transit Association (www.lrta.org), which has been around since 1937 advocating for light rail. I was assisted by the Regional Council in carrying out a Winston Churchill Fellowship study tour of light rail in the western US in 2003, and was a member of the Regional Land Transport Committee (as it was in those days) for several years.

I was also a helpless ‘reference group’ bystander in the Public Transport Spine Study of 2012/13, witnessing the manipulations involved in satisfying anti-rail political agendas, a process I now see being repeated.

Unsurprisingly, Lets Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has failed its own health check. In fact, it is so sick that it was recommended that it be “paused” – put into an induced coma!

Hallucination is sometimes a symptom of severe illness. LGWM’s hallucinations include:

* The travel habits of three-quarters of the region’s people are seemingly irrelevant (“out of scope”);

* Previous studies of light rail through Wellington, despite drawing on worldwide experience, are also deemed irrelevant;

* A continuous rail system to increase PT use is “out of scope” (but state highway enhancements like a 2nd Mt Victoria Tunnel to give a “four lanes to the planes” ride from as far away as Levin, massively increasing long-distance car commuting, are clearly regarded as ‘in scope’);

* “Mass transit” is portrayed as an innovative new idea for Wellington, requiring special study and a new squad of consultants (reality: we actually have a 100 km Metlink rail transit system doing 70% of the regional public transport task, despite being incomplete – “mass transit” in any realist’s language. Extension/completion through the CBD has been studied repeatedly for 140 years, as I have documented in presentations and newsletters sent to you, and told LGWM in the few contacts I have been permitted);

* Keeping us virtually the only metropolis in the world where the main mass transit system does not penetrate the CBD is somehow believed to be conducive to “getting Wellington moving”.

Other hallucinatory symptoms relate to the proposed route of the stand-alone “mass transit” that LGWM does envisage: avoiding the convenient corridor where ‘mass people’ are (the Golden Mile and Courtenay Place) in favour of the inconvenient ‘mass car’ arterial – the waterfront and Taranaki St. Totally contrary to normal practice and commonsense.

Even more of a delusion is the route to Miramar: several sharp curves, crossing Cobham Drive (SH1) at grade and through the cutting, before heading to the airport. Hardly competitive with the mass of airport-bound cars and taxis!

The quite dishonest graphics issued by LGWM, and used naively in the news media, showing the waterfront and Cobham Drive with cyclists and trackless ‘sham trams’ but miraculously almost free of motor vehicles, is further evidence of the magical thinking indulged in by the study.

The LGWM study should have been set up with a ‘vaccine’ of reality within its terms of reference, to prevent the infection of this “out of scope” nonsense.

LGWM admits it has insufficient expertise, but then ignores the freely-provided conclusions of experts (such as the quotes below, which can be multiplied many times) and, worse, ignores the plainly-obvious experience of light rail around the world which doesn’t even require “expertise” to assimilate.

An earlier joint study, by the Wellington City Council and regional council – the “Light Rail Transit feasibility study” of 1995 – never envisaged that “light rail” would be anything other than an extension of the current ‘light rail-like’ network and noted (p 12)

“The location of the Railway Station on the northern edge of the CBD is a major deterrent to rail use in comparison with the use of a car, particularly for shorter distance travellers.”

Likewise, US consultant Tom Matoff of LTK Engineering Services, one of America’s most experienced light rail experts, and a contact made during my 2003 study tour, completed a pro-bono desktop study of converting the Johnsonville line to light rail to Courtenay Place in 2013, as a first stage towards regional light rail (tram-train). His report to me was attached to my 9/12/2020 newsletter. He comments (p 6):

The termination of “commuter” rail lines on the edge of the CBD, with a transfer required just to complete a basic journey to the center of town, and a service orientation to peak hours, is an antiquated concept based on historic precedents that are no longer valid. Public transport must compete for the public’s business, and to do so must be arranged to make the kinds of trips characteristic of the modern city, with dispersed trip patterns and non-traditional travel times, easy to make by bus and train.

Tom, now a close friend, made a similar comment in a later personal email:

Everyone should have high quality access to the heart of the urban region with no more than a single transfer of public transport vehicle, e.g. bus to rail. or auto-to-rail (park and ride). A second transfer to get to the heart of the city is a very bad design principle, unless you are trying to destroy the potential for public transport to compete with the automobile. A “high quality” transfer at the edge of the urban core is a recipe for sub-performance. Transfer once in the outer area, and ride through to the heart of the city on the vehicle (train) you have transferred to – THAT is the way to go.

(Email 18/6/2016).

Even the regional council’s former Transport Manager, who supervised several light rail studies in the 1990s (and in 1993 even announced one as being close to implementation!), Dr David Watson, has commented about those studies:

We always came to the same conclusion. Light rail as a stand alone service ( Station to airport ) was not a winner. We needed to extend to Johnsonville or even the Hutt. We looked at operating standard units and light rail on the same tracks and then allowing the light rail to extend into the City. We saw no problem with this …

(Email Dr David Watson to Dr Neil Douglas, 6/3/2015)

If that isn’t enough, please consider this:

* Housing availability and affordability is now acknowledged to be in a crisis situation, particularly in Wellington. The Wellington City Council’s Draft Spacial Plan cites “better public transport” as a key requirement for enabling further densification. It is difficult to see how this can be achieved without a complete and integrated rail spine running through the region’s centre.

* A complete and integrated rail spine would encourage moderate densification, in the form of transit-oriented development (TOD) near rail lines, throughout the region. This would be highly preferable to cramming all the expected population growth into high-rises just in the Wellington CBD. The light rail extension through the Lower Hutt CBD, proposed in the 1999 Regional Land Transport Strategy, would be instrumental in building TOD in that satellite city, for example.

* As the owner of the Metlink rail transit network, the Regional Council should have an interest in its commercial success. Overseas experience of the cases where direct through service in a rail network have replaced CBD-edge stub terminals indicate that a patronage increase of at least 100% can be expected. This will not all be from new trips – much will be diversion from private cars. Nevertheless, the benefit to inner-city business activity and vitality, as well as the extra fare revenue, will be obvious.

* A stand-alone ‘mass transit’ system south of the Railway Station will be considerably more expensive than a simple, staged, extension of the existing rail infrastructure. The reason being the necessity to have a large workshop/servicing/storage facility established early in the construction process. The articulated light rail vehicles required will be at least 30m long, but should be about 43m (the length of the Matangis), or even more, for maximum productivity. A suitable site of adequate area does not exist within the Town Belt, and even in the eastern suburbs would require considerable property purchase. It would almost certainly cost at least $200M, and would mean that the whole line at least as far as Kilbirnie would have to be built in one stage before any of it could be used.

* A light rail line built as an extension of the existing rail system would, of course, need no such new depot – saving $200M.

* The existing EMU depot at Thorndon is very suitable for sharing with light rail vehicles and tram-trains. The light rail extension could be staged in practical chunks – Courtenay Place, then Hospital, then Kilbirnie, then Airport/Miramar – reducing construction risk markedly.

* The Glengowrie tram depot in Adelaide is about the minimum size of depot for a small fleet of articulated trams on a single light rail line. Have a search and look on Google Earth and consider how it could be fitted in anywhere south of Wellington Railway Station, and how much the extra unnecessary cost would be.

* Continuity is king, as far as effective sustainable transport infrastructure is concerned. Whether we are talking about closing the gaps in the NIMT electrification, or providing mass transit throughout the Wellington region, or even just providing trunk bus services like the #1 and 2 routes within Wellington City, an unbroken end to end service is essential. A change of vehicle at the edge of the densest (and main economic) area is an absurdity rejected by all other public transport operators.

* Responsibility for the future: completing light rail infrastructure through town (and the NIMT electrification) will make possible automated tram-train services from the eastern suburbs and airport, through the region’s main street, every hour, to as far away as Palmerston North and Masterton, by 2050 – in addition to more frequent services closer in, of course. Contemplate what that could do for achieving zero-carbon transport targets, compared with the current policy of a fragmented public transport spine!

A cure requires direction by LGWM’s governors – including you. Some of you have knowledge of light rail and should know the essential truth of how healthy and vigorous rail transit systems are organised, with ‘direct through service’, not a broken spine.

The ball is in your court.

Ngā mihi

Brent Efford

NZ Agent, Light Rail Transit Assn