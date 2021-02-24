Review of council governance: “time for infighting to stop”

Report from RNZ

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has announced a review into council governance, saying it’s time for the infighting to stop.

Foster said the Minister of Local Government yesterday ruled out appointing a Crown commissioner for Wellington City Council.

But he said the fact she has even considered it should be of concern to all members.

The prospect of a commissioner has been raised after a number of major disagreements at the council, including decisions on the fate of the Central Library building.

Foster said the independent review will look at information relevant to council decision making, interview key people, observe the council in action and provide an action plan.

He did not take a formal vote but asked councillors to stand to show their support.