Review of council governance: “time for infighting to stop”
Report from RNZ
Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has announced a review into council governance, saying it’s time for the infighting to stop.
Foster said the Minister of Local Government yesterday ruled out appointing a Crown commissioner for Wellington City Council.
But he said the fact she has even considered it should be of concern to all members.
The prospect of a commissioner has been raised after a number of major disagreements at the council, including decisions on the fate of the Central Library building.
Foster said the independent review will look at information relevant to council decision making, interview key people, observe the council in action and provide an action plan.
He did not take a formal vote but asked councillors to stand to show their support.
I welcome an independent review of our governance and will participate with good will. I don’t see partisanship or infighting as our issues. There are some different views around the table on different issues, as there were for every council the Mayor was a member of. [via twitter]
I worry the mayor’s diagnosis of the problem conflates governance and politics. The Council table is not a corporate boardroom where we expect sanitised decision-making by folk wearing a team uniform. It’s a site of politics — for friction, chorus of voices and accountability. [via twitter]
Rebecca. Good to hear you will participate. Unfortunately the public hold a very different view of the factions and infighting and undermining at the WCC.
The main trouble is the beguiling effect of discussing everything behind closed doors in workshops. This means that Cr Fitzimons and her young and inexperienced colleagues are not used to acting openly as part of a public body who should let the public know what they are thinking and what they plan to do about it.
To my mind the worst example of this was their relying on unpublished advice from officers received just before they voted to sell our land at Shelly Bay. The advice gave the wrong assurance that Council expenditure on the access road (and other infrastructure) was limited to $10,000,000. If Cr Fitzsimons is worried about governance, she could revisit her Shelly Bay decision. The latest stuff is still at a Committee stage and can be addressed as such.
Will there be a post-review consultation? And consultation on the consultation? [via twitter]
I really don’t like the narrative that the Wellington City Council is just full of ‘infighting’. Our Councillors are voting in accordance with their beliefs, and with the platforms on which they were elected. That’s politics, and councils are political beasts. [via twitter]