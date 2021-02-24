Heritage classification gives highest protection for Central Library

Media release from Helene Ritchie

Helene Ritchie, a former Deputy mayor and Chair of Wellington’s Civic Centre project which included the Athfield Central Library, is delighted that Heritage New Zealand has approved her nomination that the Library be given the highest possible protection.

“This now gives a clear direction for the future of our valuable building and library.”

“I first made nominated this highest possible protection in June 2019, and subsequently again, when public submissions were called in October 2020. Today I have received by letter, the following,

“After looking at the proposal report and considering all submissions (16 in support, 9 against), our Board has decided that Wellington Central Library has sufficient significance to be entered on the list as a Category 1 Historic Place.”

The List entry record says:

“ Wellington Central Library possesses outstanding architectural significance as a highly esteemed postmodern building, employing classical architecture forms, historical references, and varied shapes and materials to arresting effect..is critically acclaimed by architectural commentators. It has exceptional historical significance as a major work of Ian Athfield, one of New Zealand’s most renowned architects of recent times…”

The list entry will take effect on 10 March.

They go on to say,

“Properties on the list should be conserved for the future…..That a conservation plan is prepared, that the building is seismically strengthened, conserved and refurbished in accordance with the conservation plan and that the building be added to the Wellington City District Plan Heritage schedule, and scheduled for protection, and that the heritage values of the building inform use and management of the site.”

“This is something Wellingtonians can celebrate. Category 1 means that a very important building has been accorded the highest possible protection in Aotearoa/New Zealand.

The country can celebrate with us.”

Helene Ritchie was a former deputy mayor of Wellington City and Chair of the Civic Centre Project which created the concept, and included the then new Wellington central library, an additional new building protection of the remaining, a strengthened and saved town hall, protection of all buildings there, open space, the City to sea Bridge and a civic heart for the Capital.