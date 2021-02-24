Changing governance and retaining an elected council

Statement from Mayor Andy Foster

It has become apparent we have arrived at a crossroad that requires us to make a significant change in our governance. The time to do that is now.

A succession of incidents and comments over a period of time have given cause to an environment of public and media speculation and now Ministerial comment.

Their belief in our ability as Councillors, as an elected group to govern, has been shaken and eroded.

It is in my capacity as Mayor and my responsibility to set the direction for what happens next. We need to listen to the voices of our community in its call for the infighting to stop.

I want us all as elected representatives to seize this moment, dispel the current atmosphere of rancour and partisanship and move to a position where we can make better decisions and focus on what really matters.

Our historic Long Term Plan promises to renew our city’s core infrastructure, resolve sludge and landfill issues, rejuvenate Te Ngakau Civic Square, new library, make future focused decisions on our transport system, respond to Climate Change, find a sustainable future for our social housing, plan for a growing City, and much more.

We face great challenges. We have great opportunities to make a real difference. That is our privilege – not to be wasted.

This should be a time when we use good governance to lay historic foundations for future generations.

To do this we need a framework of behavioural integrity to ensure a productive, collective and collaborative council.

Yesterday the Minister of Local Government headlined as ruling out appointing a Crown Commissioner for Wellington City Council – as yet. The fact that she has even formally commented on this should be of concern to all elected members.

The Minister went on to say her preference is to ensure that Local Government and Councils have the ability to undertake other avenues to be able to strengthen their governance or seek advice and support.

This fits exactly with my thinking about these matters. We need to find a way forward together and for that we need a new set of tools.

Therefore, today I am commencing the process for an Independent Review. I want to ensure Wellington City retains a democratically elected Council. The scope for the Independent Review – that includes me as Mayor.

It is clear to me that we cannot keep working the way we are. Our City deserves better.

This is not a formal vote, but I am asking all of you to stand now and show your support for this action.

This was mayor Foster’s statement to today’s council meeting – his proposal was supported, without a formal vote being taken.